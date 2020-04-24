Millikin University students and professors make remote learning work

DECATUR – As challenging as remote learning is for students in elementary, middle and high school, imagine doing it in college.
“It's definitely different,” said Lily Hester, a junior communications and marketing major at Millikin University. “On Zoom and not in person, it's harder to hold conversations. The communications department has done a good job of making sure they fit our needs and personal lives. I still feel like I'm getting enough of an education to get through the semester.”
She had been working with Pipe Dreams, one of Millikin's performing arts centers. She's back home in Oklahoma City with her parents now, and still able to do some of her work with Pipe Dreams remotely.
“It's not the same experience as working in person with people,” she said.
Millikin extended its spring break an extra week and shifted to online learning on March 20.
Hester started her college career as a musical theater major and switched to communications. Working to promote Pipe Dreams is what changed her mind.
“I fell in love with helping other people create campaigns, public relations and using strategy to get people to hear your message,” Hester said. “I still do theater as a hobby and could get a minor in it if I wanted to. I teach dance at Debbie's Dance Studio to keep the dance part of me alive. It's fun to keep that creative side alive.”
Kalli Farmer's courses in sports management have changed completely due to the restrictions of online classes as opposed to in-person ones. She's back home in Columbia, Ill., about 12 miles from St. Louis.
“Honestly, it's working out fairly well,” she said. “Professor Joel Blanco had to change the course of our whole class. The way we were doing things was, we were supposed to have events on campus, and market for those and set up for events, so the fact that we cannot do that anymore, we had to figure out how to change. I'm enjoying how we're learning. We have specific topics each week that we read and discuss. It's not ideal in the sense of how we're doing things, but our professor has been so flexible and I think it's going as well as it could.”
Internships and hands-on learning are a big part of any course of study at Millikin, and Farmer worked with the St. Louis Blues two years ago, but this semester all that activity was canceled as part of the coronavirus shutdown and social distancing. Several of her classmates had internships lined up for this semester that have been postponed, and the hope is that by fall, normal activities can resume, she said.
“We're missing out right now,” she said. “I had so many experiences until last semester, so it's not a huge loss. We're making it work.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
