Millikin University students and professors make remote learning work

“I fell in love with helping other people create campaigns, public relations and using strategy to get people to hear your message,” Hester said. “I still do theater as a hobby and could get a minor in it if I wanted to. I teach dance at Debbie's Dance Studio to keep the dance part of me alive. It's fun to keep that creative side alive.”

Kalli Farmer's courses in sports management have changed completely due to the restrictions of online classes as opposed to in-person ones. She's back home in Columbia, Ill., about 12 miles from St. Louis.

“Honestly, it's working out fairly well,” she said. “Professor Joel Blanco had to change the course of our whole class. The way we were doing things was, we were supposed to have events on campus, and market for those and set up for events, so the fact that we cannot do that anymore, we had to figure out how to change. I'm enjoying how we're learning. We have specific topics each week that we read and discuss. It's not ideal in the sense of how we're doing things, but our professor has been so flexible and I think it's going as well as it could.”