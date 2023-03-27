DECATUR — Laura Atkinson says she is “blind” without her glasses, but that is nothing compared to being blindfolded and navigating an obstacle course.

As part of Millikin University's Civil Discourse Week, the Student Success department created an obstacle course in the University Commons, and students were randomly assigned a disability, then asked to go into a room at the far end to retrieve a paper ice cream cup, serve themselves ice cream and toppings, and then reflect on what was most challenging.

Atkinson first walked through the wrong door, an office, instead of the door to the room where the ice cream cups were stored. When she did find the right room and came out, she stood still, confused for a moment about where the ice cream table was. Gary Cecil, student success coach, guided her with his voice, and she found the table and even managed to dip some ice cream into her cup.

“I got ice cream all over my hand,” she said, laughing.

Although the obstacle course made all the students laugh at their own fumbling as she did, the point of the activity was a serious one: experiencing for themselves the challenges that people with these disabilities face all day every day, and learning to be empathetic and really see the barriers they face.

“They have to navigate obstacles so they can go get ice cream,” said Mackenzie Dixon, coordinator for campus residential communities, who handed out the “disabilities.” Indicating Lanie Bacon, a sophomore chemistry major whose assigned disability was physical, she said, “She's trying to get ice cream in a wheelchair, and her first big obstacle is trying to get through that door.”

Bacon said one of the hardest things was making the wheelchair move and trying to carry things at the same time, because you need to use your hands to roll the wheelchair. She tried putting things in her lap or holding them with one hand and propelling the chair with the other hand and neither option worked very well for her.

“I cheated a little bit,” Bacon admitted. “I used my feet (to propel the chair). It made me think about how much more of a challenge it would be for students in a wheelchair or on crutches to get around and about. It kind of opened my eyes to yeah, this is harder than you'd think it would be.”

Cecil said Millikin's buildings and campus are all accessible to students and visitors with disabilities, but that doesn't mean it's easy for them. It's a big campus, and a student with mobility issues, for example, who has to get from building to building in a wheelchair, is going to have a harder time than a student who can walk. Doors to buildings like the University Commons, where this event was held, open with the touch of a button so a student in a wheelchair wouldn't have to struggle to open the door manually and squeeze a wheelchair through, like Bacon had to do to get into the room with the ice cream cups, and classroom doors are wide enough for a wheelchair, but it can still be a long way from one class to another.

Civil Discourse Week has a different theme every year, Dixon said, and this year it's “Neurodivergence: The Visible and the Invisible.” Neurodivergence is an umbrella term for anyone whose mental functions diverge from the typical, whether that is someone with post-traumatic stress, anxiety, on the autism spectrum, or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. And while the physical disabilities students learned about at Monday's event are usually visible, most mental divergence is invisible, yet can make navigating daily life just as challenging.

“Why do we have doorstops when we come in, and why do we have academic assistance?” Dixon said, referring to the reflection questions students were given at the activity. “It's to make them think about accessibility.”

13 outdoorsy wheelchair-accessible experiences in Colorado Garden of the Gods Seven Falls Dillon Dam Recpath Mineral Belt Trail Rifle Falls Great Sand Dunes National Park Rocky Mountain National Park Winter Park's National Sports Center for the Disabled Adaptive Adventures Staunton State Park Wilderness on Wheels Pikes Peak Highway Boulder Creek Path