Senior Laura Atkinson scoops ice cream while blindfolded to simulate blindness for an obstacle course at Millikin University in Decatur on Monday. For Civil Discourse Week, the Student Success department created the activity to encourage understanding for navigating campus with a disability.
Sophomore Amanda Fathman navigates out a door while using crutches to simulate a disability during an obstacle course at Millikin University in Decatur on Monday.
Senior Laura Atkinson moves from table to table while blindfolded to simulate blindness during an obstacle course at Millikin University in Decatur on Monday.
Senior Laura Atkinson, sophomore Amanda Fathman and sophomore Kally Saenz receive “disabilities” for an obstacle course at Millikin University in Decatur on Monday.
Student success coach Gary Cecil helps guide senior Laura Atkinson during an ice cream sundae obstacle course at Millikin University in Decatur on Monday.
Senior Laura Atkinson pours chocolate syrup onto ice cream while blindfolded to simulate blindness during an obstacle course at Millikin University in Decatur on Monday.
DECATUR — Laura Atkinson says she is “blind” without her glasses, but that is nothing compared to being blindfolded and navigating an obstacle course.
As part of Millikin University's Civil Discourse Week, the Student Success department created an obstacle course in the University Commons, and students were randomly assigned a disability, then asked to go into a room at the far end to retrieve a paper ice cream cup, serve themselves ice cream and toppings, and then reflect on what was most challenging.
Atkinson first walked through the wrong door, an office, instead of the door to the room where the ice cream cups were stored. When she did find the right room and came out, she stood still, confused for a moment about where the ice cream table was. Gary Cecil, student success coach, guided her with his voice, and she found the table and even managed to dip some ice cream into her cup.
“They have to navigate obstacles so they can go get ice cream,” said Mackenzie Dixon, coordinator for campus residential communities, who handed out the “disabilities.” Indicating Lanie Bacon, a sophomore chemistry major whose assigned disability was physical, she said, “She's trying to get ice cream in a wheelchair, and her first big obstacle is trying to get through that door.”
Bacon said one of the hardest things was making the wheelchair move and trying to carry things at the same time, because you need to use your hands to roll the wheelchair. She tried putting things in her lap or holding them with one hand and propelling the chair with the other hand and neither option worked very well for her.
Cecil said Millikin's buildings and campus are all accessible to students and visitors with disabilities, but that doesn't mean it's easy for them. It's a big campus, and a student with mobility issues, for example, who has to get from building to building in a wheelchair, is going to have a harder time than a student who can walk. Doors to buildings like the University Commons, where this event was held, open with the touch of a button so a student in a wheelchair wouldn't have to struggle to open the door manually and squeeze a wheelchair through, like Bacon had to do to get into the room with the ice cream cups, and classroom doors are wide enough for a wheelchair, but it can still be a long way from one class to another.
Civil Discourse Week has a different theme every year, Dixon said, and this year it's “Neurodivergence: The Visible and the Invisible.” Neurodivergence is an umbrella term for anyone whose mental functions diverge from the typical, whether that is someone with post-traumatic stress, anxiety, on the autism spectrum, or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. And while the physical disabilities students learned about at Monday's event are usually visible, most mental divergence is invisible, yet can make navigating daily life just as challenging.
“Why do we have doorstops when we come in, and why do we have academic assistance?” Dixon said, referring to the reflection questions students were given at the activity. “It's to make them think about accessibility.”
Civil Discourse Week
Tuesday, March 28 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.| CommunityAwareness and Mental Health Screeners
Doug and Diane Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance, University Commons
Come and explore local companies and businesses that support and provide services to people and families affected by neurodivergence.
Wednesday, March 29 -- 7 p.m., University Commons, keynote speaker Jonathan Mooney
Mooney faced low expectations growing up and learned to read when he was 12. Now an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and activist, he brings awareness to disability and neurodivergence and the potential within us all.
Thursday, March 30 – 3:30-4:30 p.m.| Wellness for All
Doug and Diane Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance, University Commons
Join us as we share ways to adapt yoga and wellness for everyone.
