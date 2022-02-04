 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millikin University to be closed on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Millikin University
Provided photo

DECATUR – Millikin University will be closed again on Friday, Feb. 4, due to inclement weather.

Administrative offices will be closed, and campus and student organizational events are canceled. Practices may take place after 2 p.m. 

Faculty have discretion to decide if classes will meet virtually or be canceled.

The University will resume normal operations on Monday, Feb. 7.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Powerful storm slams into a dozen states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News