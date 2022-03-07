Millikin University to hold panel on Ukraine with local experts

The panel discussion is hosted by the Office of Campus Life, Center for International Education, and History and Political Science Department. The panel discussion will feature Roman Ivashkiv, the director of Ukrainian studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, as well as University of Illinois graduate student Sofiia Dunets, and Millikin University Associate Professor of Political Science Laura Dean. The panel members will discuss the seeds of this invasion and the war focusing on the humanitarian response and political outcomes. They will also analyze elements of Ukrainian culture which have produced this united response to Russian aggression.