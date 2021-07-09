Millikin University to host rap and rock camps

DECATUR — Millikin University's summer youth programs Rap University and First Gig Rock and Roll Camp will take place again this summer.

Rap University will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, at Millikin University's Perkinson Music Center. The cost is $90. Scholarship opportunities are available for those needing financial assistance.

Middle school and high school students are invited to Rap University, a hip-hop production program. The program teaches participants about beat making, rapping, social justice and art as well as hip-hop's history and culture. Millikin alumnus Kaream Williams, a signed hip-hop performer and Decatur Public Schools teacher, will instruct the program.

Interested students and parents may contact Williams at kaream.williamss@gmail.com. For more information about Rap University, visit millikin.edu/rap-university.

First Gig Rock and Roll Camp will be for students from ages 10 through 17. The program will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24. The program will conclude with a finale concert at noon on July 24. Musicians will need to supply their own instruments, which will be secured for the program's duration. The cost for attendance is $250.

Participants will learn to compose, produce and perform like rock stars. Sessions are offered for bass, drums, guitar and vocals. Students will be instructed by local rock musicians, including Mike Schoneman and Braun Sheets.

For more information, contact FirstGigDecatur@gmail.com or visit millikin.edu/first-gig.

