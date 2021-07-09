 Skip to main content
Millikin University to host rap and rock camps

first_gig 07.23.17.JPG (copy)

In this 2017 file photo, the band titled "Hair Ball Tire Fire" performs during a First Gig concert.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — Millikin University's summer youth programs Rap University and First Gig Rock and Roll Camp will take place again this summer.

Rap University will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, at Millikin University's Perkinson Music Center. The cost is $90. Scholarship opportunities are available for those needing financial assistance.

Middle school and high school students are invited to Rap University, a hip-hop production program. The program teaches participants about beat making, rapping, social justice and art as well as hip-hop's history and culture. Millikin alumnus Kaream Williams, a signed hip-hop performer and Decatur Public Schools teacher, will instruct the program.

Interested students and parents may contact Williams at kaream.williamss@gmail.com. For more information about Rap University, visit millikin.edu/rap-university.

Middle School July Book Group leaders Kaream Williams, left, and Kabedi Mulomede lead a group discussion on Wednesday in the Madden Auditorium at the Decatur Public Library. The group discussed the book titled Harbor Me By Jacqueline Woodson.

First Gig Rock and Roll Camp will be for students from ages 10 through 17. The program will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24. The program will conclude with a finale concert at noon on July 24. Musicians will need to supply their own instruments, which will be secured for the program's duration. The cost for attendance is $250.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

