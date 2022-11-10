 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millikin University to launch new agribusiness major in 2023

DECATUR — Millikin University plans to launch a new agribusiness major in the Tabor School of Business in the fall of 2023.

The bachelor of science program will teach students to apply the fundamentals of business to agriculture and agriculture-adjacent industries.

Students will learn the science behind crops, soils, science and sustainability as well as business and finance to equip them to work in careers spanning the breadth of agriculture and business, evaluate financial decisions in the agriculture industry, make decisions about commodity markets and operate analytical and managerial technologies.

RJ Podeschi, dean of the Tabor School of Business, cited a significant increase in third-party farm management for the surging demand for agribusiness candidates. The Tabor School of Business also recently added Business Communication and Cybersecurity degrees to their undergraduate programs.

Only 32 of 285 colleges in Illinois offer agriculture programs. Through a partnership with Richland Community College, which restarted its ag program four years ago, students have the opportunity to pursue a 2+2 degree. Students who complete their first two years in a Richland ag program can transfer to Millikin for the final two years of their bachelor's degree, and Millikin can offer a variety of internship programs at area elevators, cooperatives and agriculture operations.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

