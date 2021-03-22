Millikin University to open campus for fall semester, keeps tuition rate the same

DECATUR — Millikin University plans to allow in-person academics for the fall 2021 semester and has put a freeze on the tuition rate.
Students, faculty and staff will be allowed to return to campus. Students will be allowed to return to double-occupancy residence halls as well as campus dining with in-person dining and spaced seating.
The continued safety and well-being of the campus community is Millikin University's top priority, a university news release stated.
"The university will continue to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and county COVID-19 health guidelines," the release stated.
In addition, the university announced it will not increase tuition for the 2021-22 academic year, and students living in the Woods at Millikin Apartments also will not see an increase in housing rates.
Millikin will continue to offer on-campus, rapid-result, saliva-based COVID-19 testing for all campus community members.
Millikin University's fall 2021 semester is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 23.
For more information, visit millikin.edu/covid19.
