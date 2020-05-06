Millikin University to stream graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19

×
DECATUR — Millikin University will host a virtual celebration Sunday, May 17, to honor spring 2020 graduates.
The virtual event is in lieu of the university's traditional in-person commencement ceremonies that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are in awe of the way the students have boldly embodied the Millikin spirit as they have worked hard to finish their degrees under such unique and trying circumstances," President Patrick White said in a written statement Wednesday.
The 2 p.m. celebration will be streamed on the university's Facebook page and will feature remarks from White and senior graduate Allen Brown, recipient of the 2020 Dr. Jan Devore Award for Excellence in Contributions to Campus Life. A cappella group Chapter 6 will perform.
The university invites all May graduates to walk across the stage in person during the December 2020 graduation ceremonies so they have a chance to celebrate in person with their classmates.
More information can be found at
millikin.edu/commencement. PHOTOS: 18 archive photos of the Millikin University campus
