Millikin University up to 29 COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Millikin University has 26 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of the 29 total cases at the university, three have recovered, 16 are in on-campus isolation, 10 are in off-campus isolation and 96 students who had contact with a positive case are in quarantine.

Students who were in contact with a positive case but are not showing symptoms can leave their residence for food and personal necessities, though they may not attend classes or in-person activities.

Once a student has symptoms or has tested positive, he or she must remain in their residence and a staff member visits daily to bring food and personal necessities. The staff member also checks on their mental and physical well-being.

If students feel well enough, they can continue their studies remotely, and if they require medical treatment, they will receive it.