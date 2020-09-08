 Skip to main content
Millikin University up to 29 COVID-19 cases
Millikin University
DECATUR — Millikin University has 26 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. 

The university posts updated numbers daily on its website, millikin.edu, under the COVID-19 tab. 

Of the 29 total cases at the university, three have recovered, 16 are in on-campus isolation, 10 are in off-campus isolation and 96 students who had contact with a positive case are in quarantine.

Students who were in contact with a positive case but are not showing symptoms can leave their residence for food and personal necessities, though they may not attend classes or in-person activities.

Once a student has symptoms or has tested positive, he or she must remain in their residence and a staff member visits daily to bring food and personal necessities. The staff member also checks on their mental and physical well-being.

If students feel well enough, they can continue their studies remotely, and if they require medical treatment, they will receive it. 

The university has isolation areas removed from other residence areas. Campus isolation occurs when a student tests positive or has symptoms related to COVID-19. Students are placed in isolation for 10 to 14 days after the onset of their symptoms or a positive test result. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

