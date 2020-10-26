 Skip to main content
Millikin University Vespers performance to be held virtually this year
editor's pick

selk_hanna-111719.JPG (copy)

Millikin University Choir singers Hannah Selk, Alissa Kanturek, Meghan Welfer and Jennifer Williamson rehearse for Vespers in 2019. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR – Millikin University's annual Vespers performance will be live-streamed this year.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6 on the university's Facebook page, homepage (millikin.edu) and on YouTube. Because the performances will be online, no tickets are required.

Vespers has been presented by Millikin for more than 60 years and is one of the university's most popular annual events.

The program will consist of a "best of" compilation from past performances and new pieces, featuring interviews with President Jim Reynolds and Director of Choral Activities, Brad Holmes.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

