Millikin University Vespers performance to be held virtually this year

DECATUR – Millikin University's annual Vespers performance will be live-streamed this year.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6 on the university's Facebook page, homepage (millikin.edu) and on YouTube. Because the performances will be online, no tickets are required.

Vespers has been presented by Millikin for more than 60 years and is one of the university's most popular annual events.

The program will consist of a "best of" compilation from past performances and new pieces, featuring interviews with President Jim Reynolds and Director of Choral Activities, Brad Holmes.

