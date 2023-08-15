DECATUR — Justin Mitchell forgot to bring towels to college.

However, he laughed it off while moving into his dorm at Millikin University on Tuesday. His mom, Stephanie Robinson, will make sure he has towels.

He's a little nervous, but more excited about starting his college career. He plans to study art education.

“I found that the school is amazing,” said Mitchell, who's from Xenia and attended Flora schools. “It was focused on what my major was, I have minors here, the extra-curriculars are wonderful, and the campus is beautiful.”

He's an identical triplet, but they're not identical in their goals or plans, he said. One brother is working and the other is taking a gap year, so he's the only one in college this year.

“We're very different,” he said with a chuckle.

Move-in day isn't as busy and chaotic as it once was, said Kerrigan Dunham, a Student Experience Ambassador (SEA, for short) who, along with members of the athletic teams and resident assistants, helped freshmen carry their things into the dorms. Students don't all have to arrive and move in the same day. Athletes, students in the EDGE Program (Enhanced College Transition Experience) and others have staggered move-in dates, which streamlines the process.

“We've had some years to work on it, and we've got it down to a pretty good system now,” he said. “It's an exciting time for people to move in. It's also stressful, naturally, for a lot of families, moving their child into college for the first time, but I feel like we do a pretty good job of making it as easy as possible.”

Some families bring too much stuff, he said, and they've seen a convoy of three vehicles all loaded down, and even one U-Haul trailer, but for the most part, students and their families have studied the guidelines Millikin provides and don't over-pack.

This first week, he said, freshmen will have activities designed to help them make friends, learn their way around, and start to feel at home, with older students readily available to serve as guides. On Thursday, the students will learn about their new community during the traditional day of service, as the first-years head out to volunteer at a variety of Decatur sites from the Children's Museum of Illinois to the Mercy Gardens.

Gabriella Van Hoosier almost forgot her mini-fridge when packing up at home in Elberfeld, Ind. They remembered it in time, though.

“I'm excited,” the commercial music major said. “A little overwhelmed and nervous.”

Classes begin next week.

