DECATUR — The
Millikin University Wind Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
The performance is in honor of Black History Month and is entitled "Liberation!" The event is free and open to the public.
Guest performers include members of the Salvation Army Youth Band, who will play during "Kyiv '22," a piece by Brian Balmages written shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Vocalists from Johns Hill Magnet School will sing "My Father's Eyes" by Julie Giroux, with Millikin professor Amy Catron on cello. The piece is a memorial to four young girls who died in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963.
The wind ensemble will perform "A Mother of a Revolution" by Omar Thomas, written for Marsha P. Johnson, and "Elegy for a Young American" by Ronald LoPresti, which was written shortly after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The concert will conclude with "Lincoln Portrait" by Aaron Copland, narrated by the Rev. Courtney Carson.
Students in Merry Lanker's art class at Stephen Decatur Middle School have created artworks to accompany the show and those will be on display in the lobby area at Kirkland.
18 archive photos of the Millikin University campus
Students assist incoming freshman as they move in to Aston Hall during the official freshman move-in day at Millikin University on Tuesday morning. Students are living in Aston Hall for the first time since the 2008 spring semester.
Jim Bowling
Electrician apprentice Tanner Miller installs electrical outlets in a dorm room as part of improvements made in Aston Hall on the Millikin University campus.
Scott Perry
Diego Castaneda heads to class next to Aston Hall on the Millikin University campus. The building was reopened this semester for use as a residence hall.
Herald & Review photos, Jim Bowling
Electrician apprentice Tanner Miller installs electrical outlets in a dorm room in Aston Hall.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
Ken Jordan, director of facility services, shows new sinks installed as part of improvements made in Aston Hall on the Millikin University campus.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
In early August, a dying oak tree standing on the southeast corner of Aston Hall was carved into a Millikin University landmark.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
Student Dani Ryan sketches before going in to her theater design class at Aston Hall.
Jim Bowling
Custodial manager Nathan Hotwick installs towel hooks in new shower stalls at Aston Hall on the Millikin University campus.
Jim Bowling
Spirtas Wrecking Co. of St. Louis demolishes the center of Millikin University's Mills Hall first so the ends of the 55-year-residence hall could be pushed together and the project's footprint kept smaller. Aston Hall, returned to service as a men's dormitory this year, can be seen through the gap to the south.
Theresa Churchill
1984: Millikin University's Tom Kreller earns top grades in the classroom as well as on the football field. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder gained 378 years on 71 attempts and scored three touchdowns and a starter at fullback. He was the team's No. 2 rusher last season.
H&R file photo
1981: Kent Kuhle will help bolster Millikin's pass catching game. The 170-pound senior is from Assumption and part of Millikin's receiving corps strength, along with Marc Knowles and Mike Buob.
H&R file photo
1982: Stephen Decatur High School relay runners will be featured in the girls Area Best track and field meet at Millikin University. The 400, 800 and 1,600 relay groups set school records in winning in the MacArthur district meet. The runners, from left, Susie Hunt, Beth Schumacher, Debbie Schile, Michelle Morthland, Debra Thomas and Earline Allen.
H&R file photo
1986: Millikin University player Brian Horst has hit a team high 54.3 percent of his shots, including a blistering 64.5 percent in the last five games. Horst, an accounting major, is enrolled in the James Millikin Honors scholarship program. He has a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the first semester
H&R file photo
1971: Three chairmen have been named for Millikin University's Alumni Fund campaign by Scott Steagall, national Alumni Fund chairman. They are, left to right, John W. Ziese, Walter "Bud" Ormond and Robert E. Schoenfielder. All are from Decatur. The Alumni Fund drive goal is $80,000.
H&R file photo
1986: Millikin University football coach Carl Poelker sends a play in with Bob Brown against Elmhurst College.
H&R FILE PHOTO
1951: Distinguished Millikin University alumni Dr. N. Paul Hudson, center, and Dr. H. Gary Hudson, left, were honored at the university's commencement. Doctor's degrees were conferred on the brothers by Dr. J. Walter Malone, right, university president.
H&R file photo
1965: Dr. Paul L. McKay, right, Millikin University president, presents an honorary doctor of law degree to the Rt. Rev. Msgr. George H. Powell, pastor of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
H&R file photo
1967: Dr. Lester G. Shell, chairman of the Millikin University biology department, holds a graph taken in experiments on the reaction of various substances on tranquilizers.
H&R file photo
