DECATUR — The Millikin University Wind Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

The performance is in honor of Black History Month and is entitled "Liberation!" The event is free and open to the public.

Guest performers include members of the Salvation Army Youth Band, who will play during "Kyiv '22," a piece by Brian Balmages written shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Vocalists from Johns Hill Magnet School will sing "My Father's Eyes" by Julie Giroux, with Millikin professor Amy Catron on cello. The piece is a memorial to four young girls who died in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963.

The wind ensemble will perform "A Mother of a Revolution" by Omar Thomas, written for Marsha P. Johnson, and "Elegy for a Young American" by Ronald LoPresti, which was written shortly after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The concert will conclude with "Lincoln Portrait" by Aaron Copland, narrated by the Rev. Courtney Carson.

Students in Merry Lanker's art class at Stephen Decatur Middle School have created artworks to accompany the show and those will be on display in the lobby area at Kirkland.

