The growing demand for nurses can be attributed to several different factors. There is currently a shortage of nurses, and many hospitals and clinics are looking to fill critical vacancies with new workers. The nursing shortage is a serious issue in the U.S. healthcare system because nurses' jobs are so crucial to quality patient care. Nurses perform necessary—and often life-saving— work from changing bandages and assisting in operating rooms to administering medication and explaining treatment options.
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing put together a fact sheet on the current nursing crisis, attributing it to the country's aging population, increased rate of retirement among nurses, growing health care needs, and nursing school faculty shortages.
Another reason why nursing is in such high demand is that many nurses are retiring. According to data from the 2020 National Nursing Workforce Survey, more than one in five nurses will likely retire in the next five years. That major wave of retirement will leave a vacuum that must be filled if the healthcare system is going to continue to function well.
Nurses leaving the profession
In addition to nurses retiring, there is the issue of nurses leaving the profession even when they are still early in their career. Nurse burnout, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is extremely common, impacting 60% of acute care nurses, according to a study by the American Nurses Foundation.
Increased Healthcare Needs
In recent decades, advances in the field of medicine have increased longevity, enabling people to live longer. That is great news for many Americans, whose life expectancy is currently 79.1 for women and 73.2 for men. The current problem in the United States is that population growth is slowing. That means that a higher portion of the population is getting older, and the aging population comes with increased healthcare needs.
Many illnesses disproportionately impact elderly people, not to mention specific end-of-life health care necessities. The COVID-19 pandemic also introduced new and acute health care needs for the U.S. population, and while the intensity of those needs has abated, there are still many people experiencing long-term symptoms.
Shortage of Nurse Educators
All nurses need to complete post-secondary training. For registered nurses (RNs), that means either an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Most of the instructors who teach in these programs start out as nurses themselves before making the switch to become educators. Currently, there are not enough faculty members at nursing schools to accept all qualified applicants, making it more challenging for aspiring nurses to join the field. Budgetary constraints have also put a strain on schools trying to train the next generation of health care professionals.