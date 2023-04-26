DECATUR — U.S. News & World Report has recognized Millikin University's master of science in nursing and doctor of nursing practice programs as among the best in the country.

"The Millikin University School of Nursing continues its long history of excellence in nursing education and its reputation is reflected in the recognition received in these rankings," said Dr. Elizabeth Gephart, director of the Millikin School of Nursing. "Through our performance learning opportunities and partnerships with local healthcare providers, our graduates are prepared and highly sought after for either entry or advanced practice roles. The faculty and staff are to be praised for their commitment to providing quality programs that deliver on the promise of education to our students.”

Millikin's master of science in nursing program was ninth in Illinois and among the top 184 programs nationally, while the doctor of nursing practice program was ranked seventh in the state and among the top 169 nationally.

The annual report on graduate programs is designed to assist students interested in furthering their education as they decide which program might best suit their needs.

