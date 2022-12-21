 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millikin University

Millikin's Shakespeare Corrected receives Illinois Humanities grant

DECATUR — Millikin University's Shakespeare Corrected is among 23 organizations who work to address mass incarceration to receive a grant from Illinois Humanities.

Shakespeare Corrected received $5,000. The organization brings undergraduate students and marginalized populations together for artistic expression. Students in the School of Theatre and Dance have worked with individuals served by Macon Resources to create an adapted Shakespeare performance; meets with members of the Boys and Girls Club to teach acting skills; and takes theater to the Decatur Correctional Center in a nine-month program that culminates in a full-scale production of a Shakespeare play for family, friends and other members of the center's population.

Illinois Humanities, the Illinois affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is a statewide nonprofit organization that activates the humanities through free public programs, grants, and educational opportunities that foster reflection, spark conversation, build community, and strengthen civic engagement. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

