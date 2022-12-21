Millikin's Shakespeare Corrected receives Illinois Humanities grant

Sentenced to Shakespeare

In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 photo, Kevin Coleman, right rear, director of education at Shakespeare & Co., works with a teenage man, left rear, playing the role of a soldier, as another young man, left front, portraying Macbeth, practices a sword fight with another young man, right front, portraying Macduff during a rehearsal for Shakespeare's "Macbeth," in Pittsfield, Mass. Shakespeare & Company, a theater company in the Berkshires, works with the courts to get youngsters who run afoul of the law sentenced to perform works of Shakespeare on stage as an alternative to community service or juvenile detention. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)