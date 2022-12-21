Millikin's Shakespeare Corrected receives Illinois Humanities grant

DECATUR — Millikin University's Shakespeare Corrected is among 23 organizations who work to address mass incarceration to receive a grant from Illinois Humanities.
Shakespeare Corrected received $5,000. The organization brings undergraduate students and marginalized populations together for artistic expression. Students in the School of Theatre and Dance have worked with individuals served by Macon Resources to create an adapted Shakespeare performance; meets with members of the Boys and Girls Club to teach acting skills; and takes theater to the Decatur Correctional Center in a nine-month program that culminates in a full-scale production of a Shakespeare play for family, friends and other members of the center's population.
Illinois Humanities, the Illinois affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is a statewide nonprofit organization that activates the humanities through free public programs, grants, and educational opportunities that foster reflection, spark conversation, build community, and strengthen civic engagement.
In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 photo, Kevin Coleman, right rear, director of education at Shakespeare & Co., works with a teenage man, left rear, playing the role of a soldier, as another young man, left front, portraying Macbeth, practices a sword fight with another young man, right front, portraying Macduff during a rehearsal for Shakespeare's "Macbeth," in Pittsfield, Mass. Shakespeare & Company, a theater company in the Berkshires, works with the courts to get youngsters who run afoul of the law sentenced to perform works of Shakespeare on stage as an alternative to community service or juvenile detention. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
For some juvenile offenders, their choice is straight out of Hamlet: to act or not to act.
