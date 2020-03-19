Millkin University classes to remain online only for remainder of spring, summer

DECATUR — Millikin University will continue to offer online classes only for the remainder of the semester. An extensive list of online courses will also be available over the summer.
Spokesman Dane Lisser said further information can be found at https://millikin.edu/health/coronavirus-and-covid-19/faqs.
No plans for the fall are in place yet in the hope that things will return to normal by then, but the university will make plans if necessary, he said.
"The University is evaluating considerations related to room and board costs for those students who have chosen to return home," Lisser said. "Millikin will be sending out a follow-up communication related to this matter by April 1.
"Students may choose to leave their belongings on campus temporarily, even if they are not returning. Millikin will make storage rooms available, on a case-by-case basis, to those students who do not wish to return but cannot come to campus to retrieve their personal belongings. Students may also choose to formally move out of their housing assignment and retrieve all of their personal belongings during normal business hours from March 16 to March 20."
Millikin dining services will remain open, but will be altered to serve fewer students, with more portable offerings, in order to discourage gatherings, he said. Meals will be available seven days a week through pickup or delivery options. Residence halls will remain open. Students may also choose to return home if they wish.
