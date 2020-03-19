Millkin University classes to remain online only for remainder of spring, summer

DECATUR — Millikin University will continue to offer online classes only for the remainder of the semester. An extensive list of online courses will also be available over the summer.

Spokesman Dane Lisser said further information can be found at https://millikin.edu/health/coronavirus-and-covid-19/faqs.

No plans for the fall are in place yet in the hope that things will return to normal by then, but the university will make plans if necessary, he said.

"The University is evaluating considerations related to room and board costs for those students who have chosen to return home," Lisser said. "Millikin will be sending out a follow-up communication related to this matter by April 1.