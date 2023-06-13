DECATUR – The Mobile Museum of Tolerance will be in Decatur on Monday, June 19, to mark Juneteenth.

It will be open noon to 5 p.m. at the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum, 235 W. Eldorado St. The Mobile Museum of Tolerance uses technology and interactive lessons to teach tolerance in schools and communities throughout Illinois. Topics the museum offers include civil rights, the Holocaust, bullying and social media, with short films and documentaries aimed at various age groups.