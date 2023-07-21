DECATUR — The first modular classroom units have been delivered to Garfield Learning Academy and are being installed for use in the upcoming school year.

Each unit contains one classroom and restrooms, said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout, and they are unfurnished, but Decatur Public Schools has furniture and technology in the warehouse that can be used in the units.

Furniture and equipment at Dennis, and some personal items belonging to teachers, are locked in the buildings, which have been closed to all entry since a July 13 letter from the Illinois Department of Labor informing the district of a complaint to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Some district staff were moving items out of the closed buildings prior to that notice.

Both Dennis School buildings were closed on May 31 due to structural concerns. After a second structural engineer examined the buildings and deemed them unsafe, the district will send Dennis students to Garfield, 300 Meadow Terrace Place, which has 15 classrooms. Because that isn't enough to house all of the approximately 500 students in K-8 at Dennis, the modular classrooms have been leased to provide 16 more classrooms.

However, not all the units will arrive in time for the Aug. 14 start date for the school year. Swarthout said last week that the district is still waiting for word from the Illinois State Board of Education and the employee bargaining units on whether they will approve a later start date for Dennis students.

If a later start date for Dennis is approved, those students will not be required to attend for extra days at the end of the year to make up for the late start, Superintendent Rochelle Clark said. All other Decatur schools will start their year on Aug. 14.

The Decatur school board authorized the administration to spend up to $2 million to lease the units, which will cover only the cost of the lease, and will come out of the 1% additional sales tax revenue approved by voters in 2010 to pay for schools' facility needs countywide.

Site preparation work is largely being handled by district maintenance staff, such as footings, walkways between the modular units and the main building, and preparing the units for the installation of technology. Utilities also had to be expanded to serve the modular units, such as electric, water and sewer.

Students will move between the classrooms and the main building for activities like lunch and physical education. The likely scenario is that younger students will be assigned to classrooms in the main building, while older students will use the modular classrooms. That will cut down on difficulties such as getting coats on during cold weather to go to the main building, Chief Financial Officer Mike Curry told the school board during an earlier meeting.

Transportation and bus routes are in the works, as Dennis' west end location is a significant distance from the Garfield building on Decatur's south side.

And while the plan at the moment only extends to the upcoming 2023-24 school year, it's also likely that Dennis students will occupy their temporary space for longer.

Decisions about the future of the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., Dennis' original footprint, and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St., have not yet been made. If those buildings cannot be saved, the district will have to create an alternative plan. If that would include a new building for Dennis, board member Al Scheider said at the July 11 board meeting, a final solution could be several years away.

Jennifer Panganiban attended Mount Zion Intermediate School during a time when that district used modular classrooms.

“As a kid, I don’t remember minding it at all,” she said. “In fact, it was kind of a treat to get to go outside to get there.”

Modular classrooms were used for driver's education at Stephen Decatur when it was still a high school, and Kristi Mullinix, who is now principal of South Shores School, attended class in them.

“I was in the first class that used the drivers training one 1977,” she said. “We got to drive the cars down to the track every morning.”

Modular units were also used at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in 1989, said Terri Dunham, who started working there that year.

Thomas Jefferson students were moved to Stephen Decatur Middle School as part of the BOLD Facilities Plan, and the building at 4735 E. Cantrell St. was remodeled to become Montessori Academy for Peace in 2021.

While Dunham was at Thomas Jefferson, she said, the modular units were used for classes for students with hearing impairments and for a math class. There were two units then, before an addition was built that made them unnecessary.

Barb Collins attended Thomas Jefferson 50 years ago, she said, and modular units were also in use then.

"It was only really a pain in winter, but they kept the sidewalks cleared and (the units) were pretty close to the main building," she said. "(We) had four, I think. I had math in the closest one, both years. They were very nice inside, had air conditioning and of course heat. No restrooms in them. (They) were only a couple years old at that time."

Modular classrooms look a bit like mobile homes from the outside, and the ones at Garfield have yet to be unpacked and set up, but will be behind the school. Each will have restrooms, technology and all the amenities the classrooms in the buildings will have, including security.

