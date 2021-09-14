Mom of injured child speaks out at Decatur School Board meeting

DECATUR — The mother of the South Shores Elementary School student who was allegedly assaulted by a teacher told the Decatur School Board on Tuesday that she wasn’t happy with the way the case is being handled.

While praising the work of Decatur police, who arrested the teacher on a preliminary charge of assault, Tiasha Dady accused the school board of failing to listen to her and dragging its feet in its response to the incident.

“The abuse resulted in my child having a concussion and I will be her voice…” she added, demanding that accused teacher Jaime Goodman, who allegedly shoved the child’s head into a desk, be fired.

“The school system and the administration is providing more protection for each other than the students the system was built for,” Dady added.

Goodman, an art teacher at South Shores, faces a preliminary charge of aggravated battery of a child and was given a notice to appear in Macon County Circuit Court on Oct. 4. The complaint indicates a student in her class did not put her head down on the desk after Goodman asked students to do so, and Goodman is accused of forcing the child's head down.

The board members made no comment before moving on to discuss other items, and found plenty of more bad news waiting for them.

A snapshot of COVID-19 cases in Decatur schools shows Eisenhower High School having the most with a current total of five, according to the school district's own numbers. Eisenhower has also alerted to 24 cases over the last two weeks.

MacArthur High School has had eight cases over the last 14 days while Johns Hill School reported seven, Stephen Decatur Middle School numbered six and Dennis Lab School Mosaic Campus has had a total of five.

District totals, year to date, stand at 197 student infections and 30 staff infections.

Brian Braun, the school district's lawyer, said the situation on how to react to ill students or staff is far from clear. "The drift of a number of (court) cases which came down ... suggests that a school district has no authority to quarantine whatsoever," he added, if quarantine is taken to mean exclusion from school.

He said as for testing objectors and vaccine objectors, the jury was literally still out on what will be permitted, and what won't. "The situation is not just changing in the last two weeks, it's changing day by day," Braun added.

A report to the school board said complications from COVID-19 is also still playing havoc with the district bus service. A chronic shortage of drivers, including several more who quit over the state's vaccine mandate, has left 59 routes operational out of 74.

In other business, the board approved a “Memorandum of Understanding” between the school district and the Decatur Education Association, the teacher union, to allow the use of classes being conducted by licensed teachers on-line when jobs go unfilled.

And the board got the ball rolling right away with the approval to spend $75,387.94 to hire an on-line math teacher to serve Eisenhower High School for the 2021-2022 academic year.

A report from Jeff Dase, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, told board members: “Math is one of the hardest positions to fill in the nation. Eisenhower High School has exhausted all available options and is in need of a high-qualified, certified math teacher …”

