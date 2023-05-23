MATTOON — Monticello High School placed first in the team event at the annual Business and Computer Contest sponsored by the Lake Land College Business Division and Club IT.

Other high schools participating in the event were Brownstown, Centralia, Charleston, Fairfield, Flora, Mount Zion, Paris, Robinson, Shelbyville, Shiloh, St. Elmo and Teutopolis.

“It was incredible to have high school students participating in individual and team events," said Tynia Kessler, business division chair. "We enjoy seeing and visiting with area business teachers and interacting with talented students. It’s a great opportunity for students to showcase their business and computer skills.”

Students from area high schools competed in the following categories: accounting, general business and current events, MOS Word, MOS PowerPoint, MOS Excel, and IT problem solving challenges. Depending on the category, students either completed a written test or a hands-on test on the computer. First place winners of each contest received a 3-credit-hour tuition waiver from Lake Land College.

The winners are as follows:

Accounting: Jamie Fyke, Mount Zion;

General business and current events: Chase Cline, Fairfield;

MOS Word: Aiden Hardy, Shelbyville;

MOS PowerPoint: Lilah Bonny, Shelbyville;

MOS Excel: Kennedy Crays, Flora; and

IT problem solving challenges: Isaac Gardner, Monticello.