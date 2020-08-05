More details released about Decatur remote learning plan

Teachers received a document on Wednesday with more specific instructions regarding curriculum and planning.

By having teachers in buildings only three days a week, said Susie Niesman, vice president of the Decatur Education Association, the buildings will be empty the other two days for deep cleaning and to allow for teacher planning time beginning on Aug. 24.

The requirement for live interaction with students is twofold, Niesman said.

"Some kids are not going to be able to follow a daily schedule that fits with the teacher's schedule," she said, referring to the fact that some children will be in day care while parents work. "Some (lessons) will be live, some will be recorded for opportunities for parents to have kids sit down in the evening."

Teachers will also be able to schedule small group meetings with students, she said, in case students need extra help. ___________________________________________________________

