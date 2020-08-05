More details released about Decatur remote learning plan

DECATUR — Expectations for teachers and students for the first quarter in Decatur Public Schools include a common daily schedule for all buildings and teachers' presence in the buildings at least three days a week.
A joint statement released by Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Education Association on Wednesday calls for the school day to run 8 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. for all buildings. Teachers and teaching assistants may choose to work from home on Mondays and Wednesdays, but are expected to work from their respective school buildings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Live lessons and independent work will be offered daily. Teachers are expected to use the internet for live engagement with students, using one of two platforms, depending on the grade level. Beginning Aug. 24, Mondays will be a planning day, with no live interaction with students, but teachers are still required to provide independent learning activities for students to do at home.
Teachers received a document on Wednesday with more specific instructions regarding curriculum and planning.
By having teachers in buildings only three days a week, said Susie Niesman, vice president of the Decatur Education Association, the buildings will be empty the other two days for deep cleaning and to allow for teacher planning time beginning on Aug. 24.
The requirement for live interaction with students is twofold, Niesman said.
"Some kids are not going to be able to follow a daily schedule that fits with the teacher's schedule," she said, referring to the fact that some children will be in day care while parents work. "Some (lessons) will be live, some will be recorded for opportunities for parents to have kids sit down in the evening."
Teachers will also be able to schedule small group meetings with students, she said, in case students need extra help.
