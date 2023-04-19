DECATUR – Mount Calvary Preschool will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an open house and community event, 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2055 S. Franklin St. Road.
Alumni are encouraged to attend.
Plans include games and bounce houses for kids, student artwork and memorabilia on display, tours of the facility and a children's entertainer from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.
“We'll have plenty of things for kids of all ages to do as well as people interested in having their kids become a student,” said the Rev. Brett Hinrichs, pastor of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. “They'll have a chance to tour the facilities, and families who have been students and past teachers can see art work from previous generations and relive some of those memories. It's sort of an alumni reunion meets community festival meets open house.”
More information is available on the preschool's Facebook page, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church PreSchool, or on the website.