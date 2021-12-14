Mount Pulaski Junior High to shift to remote learning due to high COVID-19 numbers

MOUNT PULASKI — Due to a large number of absences and large presence of COVID-19, Mount Pulaski Superintendent Fred Lamkey announced on Monday that grades six through eight will finish the semester through remote instruction.
The junior high staff will provide instruction for students on how to proceed with remote instruction. This adaptive break will last through Dec. 21. Students may return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Please note that all students in grades Pre-K through 5th and high school students will still be attending in person.
This week, the junior high recorded 41 percent of students absent on Monday morning with 12 percent of sixth to eighth grade students testing positive for COVID-19 and many others who are symptomatic with testing pending. On Tuesday, 25 percent of students in grades six through eight are quarantined compared to 3 percent of students under quarantine on Friday.
Families are asked to work with their students' teachers if they have questions about the remote instruction and to direct any other questions to the district office.
Valerie Wells: My favorite stories from 2021
Valerie Wells looks back on her favorite stories from the year 2021.
Meeting these students and hearing their stories helped me see not only our country through their eyes, but their countries.
Johns Hill Magnet School was the oldest in the Decatur Public Schools district, and though the school has a new modern building, the old one m…
I love the Illinois Raptor Center for many reasons, not least of which is I've been able to meet, pet and sometimes kiss all kinds of birds an…
I covered religion and family as my beat for the first six years of my reporting career and have kept a soft spot for doing those stories. I s…
My parents taught me the Flag Code and all that is involved in it, including the process to retire a worn-out flag, but I had never seen it do…
The year of the come-backs was bound to be eventful, even if the reporters were able to return to their standard beats. As a reporter who focu…
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter