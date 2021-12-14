 Skip to main content
Mount Pulaski Junior High to shift to remote learning due to high COVID-19 numbers

MOUNT PULASKI — Due to a large number of absences and large presence of COVID-19, Mount Pulaski Superintendent Fred Lamkey announced on Monday that grades six through eight will finish the semester through remote instruction.

Mount Pulaski Superintendent Fred Lamkey

The junior high staff will provide instruction for students on how to proceed with remote instruction. This adaptive break will last through Dec. 21. Students may return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Please note that all students in grades Pre-K through 5th and high school students will still be attending in person.

This week, the junior high recorded 41 percent of students absent on Monday morning with 12 percent of sixth to eighth grade students testing positive for COVID-19 and many others who are symptomatic with testing pending. On Tuesday, 25 percent of students in grades six through eight are quarantined compared to 3 percent of students under quarantine on Friday.

Families are asked to work with their students' teachers if they have questions about the remote instruction and to direct any other questions to the district office.

