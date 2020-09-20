 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Zion High School staff member tests positive for COVID
0 comments

Mount Zion High School staff member tests positive for COVID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — A staff member who worked around students the week of Sept. 7 at Mount Zion High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Even though the staff member hasn't been in the building this week, we are still coordinating our efforts with the Macon County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread within our school and community," the school district said.

Illinois school administrators over the summer decided whether to have in-person or remote learning in the new academic year. Some districts opened, then reversed to remote learning as COVID cases increased.  

Macon County health officials on Saturday announced two more coronavirus-related deaths.

Said the Mount Zion district: "Our students and staff’s health and safety are a top priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

History photos: Mount Zion Swingsations through the years

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News