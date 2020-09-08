 Skip to main content
Mount Zion Junior High student tests positive for COVID
Mount Zion Junior High School
Provided photo

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion Junior High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district in a Facebook post said the student hasn't been in the building since the week of Aug. 24.

They're working with the Macon County Health Department to find out and monitor those who have come in contact with the person. Those who have had close contact will be in quarantine for 14 days.

A Mount Zion high school and intermediate school student also have tested positive in recent weeks. 

Students returned to class Aug. 20. The district recently adjusted the schedule to have remote-only learning on Wednesdays, with in-person classes the other days. 

Mount Zion Swingsations

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

