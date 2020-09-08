Mount Zion Junior High student tests positive for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion Junior High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district in a Facebook post said the student hasn't been in the building since the week of Aug. 24.

They're working with the Macon County Health Department to find out and monitor those who have come in contact with the person. Those who have had close contact will be in quarantine for 14 days.

A Mount Zion high school and intermediate school student also have tested positive in recent weeks.

Students returned to class Aug. 20. The district recently adjusted the schedule to have remote-only learning on Wednesdays, with in-person classes the other days.

Mount Zion Swingsations

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.