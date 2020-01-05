Mount Zion Odd Fellows offering scholarships

Odd Fellows scholarships

The Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300 has announced that the Illinois Odd Fellows and Rebekahs have funds for several scholarship awards for the 2020-21 school year.

Students must be residents of Illinois and citizens of the United States to apply. Scholarships will be awarded based on need and scholastic ability. Students with a grade point average of C or better, who are planning to attend an accredited college, university or trade school will be considered.

Apply at ioof-il.org. Applications must be received by March 1. Contact Jon Thomas at secretary@mtzionoddfellows.org.

Rock Springs

A full moon viewing and Winter Lore Story Time are scheduled at Rock Springs Center on Jan. 10 and 11.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Jan, 10, you can see the full moon magnified 50 times larger through the center’s telescope, then take a short hike for a moonlit walk. Dress for the weather. The event is free but you must register by noon Jan. 9 at MaconCountyConservation.org.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, a naturalist will read Native American stories about winter at 10 a.m. This event is also free, with registration due by noon Friday, Jan. 10.