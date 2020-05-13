Mount Zion raises $17,000 to buy gifts for graduating seniors

MOUNT ZION — Spirits were high in spite of the circumstances in Mount Zion on Wednesday as graduating seniors drove through the parking lot at First Baptist Church.
The students each received a box containing gift cards and other goodies while parents and teachers cheered and yelled congratulations.
“Some (gifts) are sentimental from their school days in the buildings, and some are funny and some are just nice,” said Angie Clark, the parent of a senior who organized the effort along with fellow parent Sara Foreman and teacher Sarah Major.
At first, Clark said, she figured they'd seek donations to allow them to give the students small gifts such as gift cards and might be able to spend $10 per student for the 211 graduates. Once the word got out, the community pulled together and managed to amass $17,000, which stunned Clark.
“It's been neat to see the community step up,” Clark said. “It's become something people could rally around and get excited about. Everybody knows how robbed this senior class is getting, and it pulls on the heartstrings.”
Sam Haubner plans to attend Richland Community College and transfer to Millikin University to study nursing.
Mount Zion High School will hold individual graduations on Sunday, May 17, so students will have a ceremony even if it's not the one they envisioned.
“I think it's really cool how the community came together to support all the seniors,” he said. “It's cool that we can actually walk across the stage and have our parents watch us.”
It took only 72 hours to raise that money, and the students are grateful to be remembered.
“This has been — I'm going to cry — amazing how people have come together,” said Sarah Wilcoxen, mom to twins Jayden and Grace Lasater.
“Especially because we're in a crisis and we're not going to have the senior experience, but we're still going to have a little piece of it,” Grace said.
Both plan to go to Richland, with Jayden studying psychology and Grace pursuing business. Neither has yet decided on career plans, though Jayden has considered becoming a therapist and their mom joked that Grace's focus is “monkey business.”
“(Their senior experience) is unique at least,” Wilcoxen said. “It's going to go down in history.”
MORE PHOTOS: Mount Zion students present 'Deck your Door'
Door Deck-Audrey Eades
Door Deck-Ellen Burtschi
Door Deck-Shannon Engmann
Door Deck-Heather Schollmeier
Door Deck-Michelle Roberts
Door Deck-Maddi Hardin
Door Deck-Alexia Finch
Door Deck-Steven Allen
Door Deck-Josh Platzbecker
Door Deck-Bria Weirman
Door Deck-Addi Kirkpatrick
Door Deck-Owen Baker
Door Deck-Mattison Hullinger
Door Deck-Lauren Kyburz
Door Deck-Kaylee Miller
Door Deck-Kayla and Lucy Schnippel
Door Deck-Allan Pehr
Door Deck-Cody Miller
Door Deck-Henry and Rosemary Ellison
Door Deck-Dylan Roberts
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.