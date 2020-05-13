Mount Zion raises $17,000 to buy gifts for graduating seniors

Mount Zion High School will hold individual graduations on Sunday, May 17, so students will have a ceremony even if it's not the one they envisioned.

“I think it's really cool how the community came together to support all the seniors,” he said. “It's cool that we can actually walk across the stage and have our parents watch us.”

It took only 72 hours to raise that money, and the students are grateful to be remembered.

“This has been — I'm going to cry — amazing how people have come together,” said Sarah Wilcoxen, mom to twins Jayden and Grace Lasater.

“Especially because we're in a crisis and we're not going to have the senior experience, but we're still going to have a little piece of it,” Grace said.

Both plan to go to Richland, with Jayden studying psychology and Grace pursuing business. Neither has yet decided on career plans, though Jayden has considered becoming a therapist and their mom joked that Grace's focus is “monkey business.”