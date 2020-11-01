 Skip to main content
Mount Zion school board president dies
Mount Zion school board president dies

  • Updated
MOUNT ZION — The president of the Mount Zion school board has died.

"It's with sadness that we mourn the loss of our school board president and good friend, Todd Garner," the school district posted on Facebook.

A cause was not released. 

"The leadership he provided our community will be a real loss for Mt. Zion. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family during this difficult time," the post said. 

