Mount Zion school district staff member tests positive for COVID

DECATUR — A staff member who worked around students the week of Aug. 31 at Mount Zion Intermediate and Junior High schools has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Thursday.

"Even though the staff member hasn't been in the building this week, we are still coordinating our efforts with the Macon County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread within our school and community," the school district said.

Classes started on Aug. 20. A high school and intermediate school student also have tested positive in recent weeks.

Macon County health officials on Thursday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19. State officials reported 1,953 new confirmed cases and 28 fatalities.