Mount Zion schools celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month virtually

MOUNT ZION — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Mount Zion High School typically plans several events to mark the month and support students and staff who might have mental health concerns.

That will continue even with the school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even though we are apart, we want to recognize and celebrate this significant month and the light it brings to the mental health struggles many of us experience," said Principal Cheryl Warner. "We have had a very dedicated group of students play an active role in planning this month and working to break the stigma related to mental health.

"Our overall goal is to normalize mental health struggles, encourage ways to take care of yourself, and share resources available."

Beginning Friday, the school will share a mental health-related fact each Monday and Friday over email and social media. Live meditation/mindfulness sessions will be offered via Zoom once a week. Information will be shared each Sunday with details about that week’s session. A Zoom invite will be sent to students’ email for those sessions, with teachers invited to participate.