Read the letter: Mount Zion schools dismissing early today after positive COVID case

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion school district on Friday posted on social media about "a positive COVID-19 case at the Intermediate School." The post did not say whether the person was a student or staff.
The Intermediate School is dismissing at 1 p.m. on Friday. Dismissals are 2:04 p.m. for the junior and high schools and 2:35 p.m. for the grade and elementary schools.
"We will follow up through email with a letter explaining safety precautions," the post said.
Mount Zion schools started in-person classes on Aug. 20.
Schools in Illinois can select whether to have remote or in-person classes, or a mix.
The Decatur school district decided July 24 that it was going to start the year offering only remote classes and later cancelled all extra-curricular activities. Warrensburg-Latham schools in mid-August announced it will teach remotely for the first quarter of the academic year because of COVID-19 exposures in the district.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 13 ordered schools closed as COVID cases increased.
On Thursday, it was announced three Millikin University students were isolation after testing positive.
