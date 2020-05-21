Mount Zion schools hire 2 principals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion schools has hired two new principals for next academic year.

Superintendent Travis Roundcount said dozens of candidates were interviewed and the committee spent a week speaking with dozens of applications before choosing Justin Johnson to be principal of Mount Zion High School and Heather Ethell for principal of McGaughey Elementary School.

Ethell is an administrator at Sullivan Elementary School and also has administrative experience in Decatur Public Schools. Johnson is an administrator at Taylorville High School and was an English teacher at the high school in Mount Zion for 13 years.

Both will begin their new jobs on July 1. Johnson can be reached at johnsonj@mtzschools.org and Ethell at ethellh@mtzschools.org.

____________________________________________________________

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.