Mount Zion schools hire 2 principals

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion schools has hired two new principals for next academic year.
Superintendent Travis Roundcount said dozens of candidates were interviewed and the committee spent a week speaking with dozens of applications before choosing Justin Johnson to be principal of Mount Zion High School and Heather Ethell for principal of McGaughey Elementary School.
Ethell is an administrator at Sullivan Elementary School and also has administrative experience in Decatur Public Schools. Johnson is an administrator at Taylorville High School and was an English teacher at the high school in Mount Zion for 13 years.
Both will begin their new jobs on July 1. Johnson can be reached at johnsonj@mtzschools.org and Ethell at ethellh@mtzschools.org.
____________________________________________________________
Door Deck-Audrey Eades
Door Deck-Ellen Burtschi
Door Deck-Shannon Engmann
Door Deck-Heather Schollmeier
Door Deck-Michelle Roberts
Door Deck-Maddi Hardin
Door Deck-Alexia Finch
Door Deck-Steven Allen
Door Deck-Josh Platzbecker
Door Deck-Bria Weirman
Door Deck-Addi Kirkpatrick
Door Deck-Owen Baker
Door Deck-Mattison Hullinger
Door Deck-Lauren Kyburz
Door Deck-Kaylee Miller
Door Deck-Kayla and Lucy Schnippel
Door Deck-Allan Pehr
Door Deck-Cody Miller
Door Deck-Henry and Rosemary Ellison
Door Deck-Dylan Roberts
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!