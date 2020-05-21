You are the owner of this article.
Mount Zion schools hire 2 principals
MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion schools has hired two new principals for next academic year.

Superintendent Travis Roundcount said dozens of candidates were interviewed and the committee spent a week speaking with dozens of applications before choosing Justin Johnson to be principal of Mount Zion High School and Heather Ethell for principal of McGaughey Elementary School.

Justin Johnson

Justin Johnson is the new principal at Mount Zion High School. 

Ethell is an administrator at Sullivan Elementary School and also has administrative experience in Decatur Public Schools. Johnson is an administrator at Taylorville High School and was an English teacher at the high school in Mount Zion for 13 years.

Heather Ethell

Heather Ethell is the new principal at McGaughey Elementary School in Mount Zion. 

Both will begin their new jobs on July 1. Johnson can be reached at johnsonj@mtzschools.org and Ethell at ethellh@mtzschools.org.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

