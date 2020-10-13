Mount Zion schools report 3 positive COVID cases

MOUNT ZION — Two high school students and one staff member at the junior high school in Mount Zion have tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Travis Roundcount sent a letter out to parents and staff on Monday with the news, and said the Macon County Health Department has not required them to close the schools as a result. The buildings have been cleaned and disinfected, and contact tracing is underway to quarantine anyone who was in close contact with one of the three.
"The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," Roundcount wrote in the letter. "We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health."
Students and staff are required to wear face coverings, and anyone showing signs of illness is placed in a separate area until he or she can be sent home. High-touch areas are continuously sanitized and items that can't be sanitized have been removed. Students are reminded regularly to wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, keep their distance from each other and not to share personal items like water bottles.
The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Illinois surpassed 9,000 on Tuesday.
State public health officials on Tuesday reported 2,851 newly diagnosed cases and 29 additional deaths of people with COVID-19, raising the death toll to 9,026 throughout the course of the pandemic.
There have been 324,743 known cases of coronavirus in Illinois, and the state has recently seen an uptick in the number of new cases public health officials report daily.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
