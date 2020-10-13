Mount Zion schools report 3 positive COVID cases

MOUNT ZION — Two high school students and one staff member at the junior high school in Mount Zion have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Travis Roundcount sent a letter out to parents and staff on Monday with the news, and said the Macon County Health Department has not required them to close the schools as a result. The buildings have been cleaned and disinfected, and contact tracing is underway to quarantine anyone who was in close contact with one of the three.

"The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," Roundcount wrote in the letter. "We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health."