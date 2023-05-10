DECATUR — First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, is pleased to present the 2021 Chairman’s Award for Excellence to Justin Wheeler.

In the past year, he has consistently demonstrated First Mid’s core values in his everyday work while making exceptional contributions to the company. His commitment to his customers and colleagues has rightfully earned him the company’s highest honor.

Wheeler is a Farm Manager I with First Mid Ag Services, a division of First Mid Wealth Management. He is located at the North Main Street banking center in Decatur.

During his time at First Mid, Wheeler has become one of the company’s most productive farm managers and is highly respected by his team. He has shown initiative by undertaking several projects and he has been instrumental in adapting new technologies necessitated by the pandemic, working diligently to integrate virtual and online farmland auctions.

Wheeler’s commitment is evidenced in the way he approaches each day. Those who work with him can attest that he approaches each task with a high degree of professionalism and integrity. Wheeler is an exceptional mentor for new team members and his extensive understanding of technology has proven invaluable. His passion and dedication is helping to solidify First Mid Ag Services’ position as a premier farm management and real estate company.

The Chairman’s Award for Excellence is First Mid’s most prestigious award. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by the company’s executive committee.