DECATUR – Mount Zion High School's freshmen, sophomores and juniors were all engaged in testing on Wednesday, which meant the seniors had to get out of the building and that made for a perfect chance to spend the day in service to others.

Rich Hansen's African-American history class has been working on its latest exhibit for the African-American Genealogical and Cultural Society Museum all year and his students spent Wednesday working on that and on some general cleaning and chores around the museum.

The exhibit, “The New Jim Crow,” focuses on incarceration and court cases affecting Black Americans, and is a cooperative project with a Taylorville High School class that focuses on the Supreme Court.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is a model of a jail cell, with a real jail cell door that Hansen procured.

“The mock jail cell goes with our theme of mass incarceration,” said Alia Geyer. “This is what victims of mass incarceration would be forced to live in.”

“Inside, we go through, chronologically, the decades from the war on drugs, to the 80s, the 90s, the omnibus crime bill, all the way to the Supreme Court decisions that led up to the mass incarceration, what we call 'the new Jim Crow,' which is the present time,” added Allison Bradford.

Plaques on the inside walls of the mock cell show examples of cases the class studied and provide information on court decisions both famous – such as the Dred Scott case in 1857 in which the Supreme Court declared that African-Americans did not qualify for American citizenship – and those not as well known.

That's where the Taylorville High School class comes in. Taught by Max Wilson, who student-taught with Hansen, that class focuses on how the Supreme Court works, why some cases are accepted and others are not, and the process and procedures the court uses to make its decisions.

“About three years ago, I started the class at Taylorville on the Supreme Court,” Wilson said. “We were going through a museum and he started talking about this museum, and we had always kind of wanted to work on something together and he realized we're kind of missing the legal aspect of this (project) and how the Supreme Court and our Constitution has been interpreted to both grant and deny rights.”

The Taylorville students' project outlines cases, beginning with Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896, which held that state-mandated segregation laws did not violate the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. They created a timeline showing significant cases under the headings “Justice denied” and “Justice granted” up through the present day, said senior Alex Price.

“We take a look at crucial Supreme Court cases from Plessy up through the Civil Rights era and the modern era,” Alex said. “We're trying to paint a picture of what the law looks like leading up to now for African-American people.”

Hansen created the Mount Zion class in 2012 and said he never expected it to be as popular as it has proven to be. The class has created an exhibit for the museum every year, with an event to dedicate and formally open each new exhibit after it has been installed. This year's opening will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.

