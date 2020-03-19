Mount Zion superintendent: 'strong probability that this crisis will continue into the weeks and months ahead'

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion schools Superintendent Travis Roundcount in an automated message to parents Thursday said teachers are preparing in case students don't return to school next month.
The district is in spring break. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools closed for two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"While the current plan is to return on March 31, I think there is a strong probability that this crisis will continue into the weeks and months ahead," Roundcount said.
He said parents should contact the district if they don't have a laptop or internet. Faculty and staff have been doing extra planning to prepare, he said.
"This coronavirus situation is something none of us have ever experienced before and I hope we never will again," he said in the message.