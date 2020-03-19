Mount Zion superintendent: 'strong probability that this crisis will continue into the weeks and months ahead'

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion schools Superintendent Travis Roundcount in an automated message to parents Thursday said teachers are preparing in case students don't return to school next month.

The district is in spring break. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools closed for two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"While the current plan is to return on March 31, I think there is a strong probability that this crisis will continue into the weeks and months ahead," Roundcount said.

He said parents should contact the district if they don't have a laptop or internet. Faculty and staff have been doing extra planning to prepare, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}