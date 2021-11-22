Mount Zion Troop 43 Boy Scouts back to selling Christmas trees

DECATUR — Boy Scout Troop 43 will sell Christmas trees again this year.

The Scouts have sold Christmas trees annually since 1992, but took last year off due to COVID-19. This year, they'll be at the El Corral parking lot at the Decatur Plaza Shopping Center, 7065 E. U.S. 36, beginning on Friday, Nov. 26. Hours will be 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

White pine and Scotch pine prices begin at $25, with Fraser fir prices beginning at $35, depending on height.

The fundraiser provides opportunities for Scouts to provide a service to their community and earn money to support their outdoor experiences, purchase camping supplies, and pay for awards and administrative costs for hundreds of youths in the Mount Zion area. There are currently 41 active Scouts, 33 registered adult leaders, and 10 crew members.

