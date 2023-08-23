DECATUR — Progress on the modular units at Dennis Lab School's temporary home of 300 Meadow Terrace Place has come so far that plans are to start moving things in this week.

"This has been a process," said Principal Kamie Meador. "It's been difficult, well organized, well planned, and we have all the things. We've been through this process and will come out shining like the monarchs we are."

The monarch butterfly is the school mascot, and Assistant Principal Keith Creighton brought a piece of art to the school board meeting, created by student Gavin Crim, who made a monarch out of bottle caps. That was the first piece of student art put on display at Dennis' temporary home, Creighton said, because it embodies the Dennis spirit.

"Students were working on how to create something out of seemingly nothing," Creighton said. "A few weeks ago, the Garfield campus was very different place, a field of seemingly nothing. The community came together to create something spectacular out of nowhere."

Knowing that the students and parents will want a look at their new temporary home as soon as possible, Creighton said, the school has planned two open houses: One from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 30, and the other from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Classes will begin at Dennis on Sept. 5.

Dennis families who have not yet registered their students should complete that process by 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

The district announced early in June that both Dennis Lab School buildings will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns. The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

The fate of those buildings remains unknown.

Superintendent Rochelle Clark told the board she and her staff are still working on creating a more permanent solution.

The former Garfield Learning Academy, which occupied the Garfield campus last year, was moved to Stephen Decatur Middle School, where a separate space was created for the program, with its own entrance. The program has been renamed Decatur Public School Alternative Program, Clark said, so that confusion over the name, which has changed twice when the program was moved to other buildings, would be alleviated.

PHOTOS: Dennis School staff teams compete during student assembly to celebrate successful book fair Robertson_Jill 12.18.18.jpg Burton Jr_DeAndri 12.18.18.jpg Ranstead_Paul 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 1 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 2 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 3 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 4 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 5 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 6 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 7 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 8 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 9 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 10 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 11 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 12 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 13 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 14 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 15 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 16 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 17 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 19 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 20 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 21 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 22 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 23 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 24 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 25 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 26 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 27 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 28 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 29 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 30 12.18.18.jpg Dennis Book Fair Assembly 31 12.18.18.jpg