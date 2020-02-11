'My jaw just dropped': Decatur third-grader gets special recognition from assistant superintendent

DECATUR — A third-grader at Durfee Magnet School was left speechless Tuesday after Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase gave him a special recognition in front of his class.

Dase presented Tevyn Ridley with a framed copy of his contract with Decatur Public Schools, where he was hired in April as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. The two had interacted earlier this school year when Dase visited Tevyn's school, and Dase said the moment continued to affect him.

"Are you the future me?" Tevyn had asked Dase.

"And I was inspired ever since," Dase said Tuesday, recalling the moment.