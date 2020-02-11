'My jaw just dropped': Decatur third-grader gets special recognition from assistant superintendent

DECATUR — A third-grader at Durfee Magnet School was left speechless Tuesday after Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase gave him a special recognition in front of his class.
Dase presented Tevyn Ridley with a framed copy of his contract with Decatur Public Schools, where he was hired in April as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. The two had interacted earlier this school year when Dase visited Tevyn's school, and Dase said the moment continued to affect him.
"Are you the future me?" Tevyn had asked Dase.
"And I was inspired ever since," Dase said Tuesday, recalling the moment.
Dase had also described that exchange while speaking to the school board on Jan. 28 after the board voted to extend his contract to 2025. The move came despite objections from the union that represents Decatur teachers, who released a statement criticizing Dase's performance and relationship with staff. Speaking that night, Dase told the board that his focus would remain on serving as a role model for students like Tevyn, and he pledged then to present the third-grader with a copy of the contract.
Tevyn Ridley, third-grade student at Durfee Magnet School, marvels at the gift he received from Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. Dase said Ridley inspired him earlier this year and wanted him to have a reminder of that moment.
Tevyn Ridley, left, accepts a special recognition from Jeff Dase, right, in front of his classmates Tuesday. The third-grade student met Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, earlier this year and asked him, "Are you the future me?"