DECATUR SCHOOLS

'My jaw just dropped': Decatur third-grader gets special recognition from assistant superintendent

Tevyn Ridley

Tevyn Ridley, third-grade student at Durfee Magnet School, marvels at the gift he received from Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. Dase said Ridley inspired him earlier this year and wanted him to have a reminder of that moment. 

 Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — A third-grader at Durfee Magnet School was left speechless Tuesday after Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase gave him a special recognition in front of his class. 

Dase presented Tevyn Ridley with a framed copy of his contract with Decatur Public Schools, where he was hired in April as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. The two had interacted earlier this school year when Dase visited Tevyn's school, and Dase said the moment continued to affect him. 

"Are you the future me?" Tevyn had asked Dase. 

Ridley and Dase

Tevyn Ridley, left, accepts a special recognition from Jeff Dase, right, in front of his classmates Tuesday. The third-grade student met Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, earlier this year and asked him, "Are you the future me?"

"And I was inspired ever since," Dase said Tuesday, recalling the moment. 

Dase had also described that exchange while speaking to the school board on Jan. 28 after the board voted to extend his contract to 2025. The move came despite objections from the union that represents Decatur teachers, who released a statement criticizing Dase's performance and relationship with staff. Speaking that night, Dase told the board that his focus would remain on serving as a role model for students like Tevyn, and he pledged then to present the third-grader with a copy of the contract. 

Tevyn was shocked and happy to see Dase in his classroom on Tuesday. 

Dase with Durfee Magnet School Third Grade Class

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase visits a third-grade class at Durfee Magnet School on Tuesday morning.

"My jaw just dropped," Tevyn said. "I thought it was so cool."

His classmates were given Dase's business card and were told they could reach out if they ever needed anything.

Dase left the class with words of encouragement.

"A lot of times you all look at adults as role models," he said, "but I want you all to know that you are never too young or too small to inspire us."

+3 
Jeff Dase mug

Dase

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

