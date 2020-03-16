You are the owner of this article.
National ACTs rescheduled

DECATUR — The National ACT test has been moved from April 4 to June 13 in response to the national concern about the spread of COVID-19. 

ACT will communicate directly with students registered for the April 4 test and those students will receive emailed instructions in the next few days. 

Up-to-date information is available a www.ACT.org

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

