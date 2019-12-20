National Junior Honor Society and Life Skills students celebrate together at Stephen Decatur

DECATUR — The Life Skills students tried baking cookies but, as sometimes happens, they didn't turn out.
“So we bought cookies,” said Ashlee Smith, who teaches in the Life Skills classroom at Stephen Decatur Middle School, where the National Junior Honor Society students were helping Life Skills students mix food coloring into vanilla frosting to decorate Christmas cookies.
The NJHS students meet with the Life Skills students regularly, Smith said.
“We want our students to be fully accepted and to have those social interactions that any other student would have,” Smith said. “We've seen students really build relationships with each other through this. The first time they get together, everyone's a little nervous because it's strangers and we have some different noises, and they don't know each other. It's really fun to see how everyone gets comfortable with each other and they start to form real friendships.”
The honor society students visit the Life Skills classroom two days a week to have breakfast with the students, and stay for “recreation and leisure,” which is game-playing and other fun activities. Sometimes the regular education students help the life skills students practice their daily living skills.
“They work on telling time and their money skills, sort of like a mentor situation,” Smith said. “We really just try to incorporate the National Junior Honor Society students into anything we're doing.”
As part of the National Junior Honor Society, students are expected to serve others, said Whitney Allar, an eighth-grader. Like the National Honor Society for high school students, the students in the middle school society are expected to uphold the five pillars: scholarship; service; leadership; character; and citizenship.
“They help us,” said student Aiden Stroud. “It's fun.”
NJHS adviser Penny Jones said the members spend every Wednesday and Friday's “advisory” time with the Life Skills students.
“They've really enjoyed getting to know the students and spending time with them,” Jones said. “part of our fundraising money goes toward purchasing items for this (Christmas) party and an Easter egg hunt in the spring. I'm pretty sure at least one of the (honor society) students has decided to go into teaching special education because of this experience.”
