Nature photography classes offered at Rock Springs

DECATUR — Rock Springs Center will offer a series of nature photography classes in February.
Introduction to Digital Photography for Wildlife and Nature will be 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 8, 14 and 22 and is free of charge. Decatur Camera Club member Joe Norton will be the instructor.
Participants will learn how to use digital cameras with hands-on instruction and some cameras will be available for students to use if they don't have their own. For best results, plan to attend all four sessions.
Register by noon the day before the first class at
MaconCountyConservation.org.
PHOTOS: Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center
GALLERY-hummingbirds-01-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen holds one of the hummingbirds caught to be banded on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-02-82819.JPG
Julius Cobren, 10, holds his adopted hummingbird before releasing it after being banded. People who adopt hummingbirds will receive letters when the bird returns to the nature center after migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-03-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen has banded nearly 40,000 hummingbirds, and is a retired avianologist from Department of Natural Resources for 18 years.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-04-82819.JPG
People from around Decatur and beyond came to see the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. The festival served as a time to band the hummingbirds for identification, as well as education about the birds for those attending.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-05-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-06-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-07-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-08-82819.JPG
Betty Thompson, right, feels the heartbeat of one of the hummingbirds banded on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-09-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen measures the beak of one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-10-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-11-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-12-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-13-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-14-82819.JPG
Aurora Cobren, 12, holds her adopted hummingbird before releasing it after being banded on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. People who adopt hummingbirds will receive letters when the bird returns to the nature center after migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-15-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen measures the wing length of one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-16-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-17-82819.JPG
Norma Snoke, 84, holds her adopted hummingbird on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-18-82819.JPG
Mike Chism, holds his adopted hummingbird before it quickly flew away on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-19-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen sets up the hummingbird traps for the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-20-82819.JPG
Hummingbirds were teeming on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. The festival served as a time to band the hummingbirds for identification, as well as education about the birds for those attending.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-21-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen sets up the hummingbird traps for the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-22-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen sets up the hummingbird traps for the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-23-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen uses pink cloth bags to hold the caught hummingbirds before taking them out to band their legs at the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-24-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-25-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen catches one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-26-82819.JPG
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
