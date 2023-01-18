 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nature photography classes offered at Rock Springs

  • 0
Fall_Camera_Club 11.02.19.JPG

Decatur Camera Club members look for a good fall color photo on Nov. 2, 2019, at Rock Springs.

 PROVIDED BY DECATUR CAMERA CLUB

DECATUR — Rock Springs Center will offer a series of nature photography classes in February.

Introduction to Digital Photography for Wildlife and Nature will be 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 8, 14 and 22 and is free of charge. Decatur Camera Club member Joe Norton will be the instructor.

Participants will learn how to use digital cameras with hands-on instruction and some cameras will be available for students to use if they don't have their own. For best results, plan to attend all four sessions.

Register by noon the day before the first class at MaconCountyConservation.org.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bionics company equips injured Ukrainian soldiers with high tech 'hero arms'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News