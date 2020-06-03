New African-American Museum exhibits highlight pain and triumph

Till's mother insisted on an open-casket funeral so people would see the condition of her son, and thousands attended the service. The two men were acquitted in a trial in which Carolyn Bryant's testimony was ruled inadmissable, and due to double jeopardy laws, the men could not be tried again though they later admitted their guilt. The incident is widely credited as a catalyst for the civil rights movement.

Evelyn Hood, director of the museum, said she can't look at the photos in the Till exhibit because they're too upsetting, but knows how valuable such images can be.

“I wish we could be open,” Hood said. “Pictures are worth a thousand words. I'd rather people can talk but when you see what I see and what I've seen down through the years, it gives more of a conversation. This is what we want the public to see, then they can visualize and feel the pain of the things we see and feel.”

Mikkenzi Edwards, who took the class this year and is newly graduated from Mount Zion, said she signed up for the class because she loves history, but learned so much more

“It opened my eyes,” she said.