New building for American Dreamer STEM Academy being considered

DECATUR – The Decatur Public Schools' Finance Committee on Monday took a new Dennis School funded by federal COVID cash off the table, and replaced it with the prospect of a new building for American Dreamer STEM Academy.

“We're out of options for the west end,” said board Vice President Andrew Taylor said. “There's no magical parcel we can use. But I'm not willing to give up on a new Dennis School. It won't work for this opportunity.”

The comment during a discussion of why the the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High School site was not a viable short-term option for a new Dennis School.

Instead, Taylor said, the board can look at the usual route when the district needs a new building – a referendum to pay for it.

The district has the borrowing power to issue $30 million in bonds, said Mike Curry, chief financial officer.

Superintendent Rochelle Clark said the place to begin is a survey of the community to see if there is support for such a plan, and then a committee to make plans if there is support.

American Dreamer improvements

With a new Dennis off the table for now, talk turned to the issue of American Dreamer STEM Academy, whose renovations were put on hold in May after the costs of those renovations were revealed to be far higher than anticipated due to the cost of building materials. Just to provide a middle-school gym and some of the smaller items on the list of needed renovations was going to cost $10.8 million instead of the $2.5 million anticipated, Taylor said, and that did not include classroom additions that are necessary for the school to accommodate the seventh and eighth graders that have been added. The building also needs a new roof and repairs to windows, both of which will also require asbestos abatement. Windows are one item that require a long waiting period for delivery, Metzger said, due to supply chain holdups.

“The location is inconvenient,” said board member Regan Lewis. “When it was at French (now Dennis School's Mosaic campus at 520 W. Wood St.), families could walk. There's a huge issue of getting families to the site for family nights and parent-teacher conferences.”

One of the attractions of French Academy, as American Dreamer was known at that location, was the generations of families that had gone to school in that building who lived in the area. When the school moved, enrollment fell, Lewis said.

Seventh and eighth grade students have no lockers, which means they have to hang their things on hooks in a room used for passing periods, ceiling tiles are falling off in the gym, and the middle school students have only two bathrooms, one for boys and one for girls, each with two stalls. That makes it difficult for over 100 students to use them in a timely fashion, so teachers have to give bathroom passes during class time. The orchestra class meets on the stage while two physical education classes are underway in the gym at the same time.

“We thought we were doing the best thing for those kids (by moving the school to that location, formerly Enterprise School at 2115 N. Taylor Road),” Lewis said.

But that building is also old, and fixing the problems with it would only be “putting a finger in the dam,” she added.

“There are certain inherent problems with the building that we can't fix,” she said.

Board member Al Scheider said all of these things should have been considered prior to moving the school, and that the building should have been upgraded before the move.

Taylor suggested considering the former Oak Grove site for a new American Dreamer building. Oak Grove is closed and the building has been demolished, while Lewis said the grounds at the current location on North Taylor Road are extensive enough to build a new building there while students continue to use the existing building.

Tight deadline

In order to use CARES funds for a new American Dreamer, Curry said, the district would have to change the parameters of the application they used to get approval to build a new Dennis School and reapply and hope it will be approved in time. The deadline for that approval would be Sept. 30. The Illinois State Board of Education would make the decision.

Clark said she could get a tentative plan ready for the board's approval at its Aug. 23 meeting.

If approved by the board, it would be the second option that has been considered for the COVID funds. The first option, building a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park, was met with vocal opposition. It was ultimately derailed when the Decatur Park District Board decided to end discussions on selling the land to the school district.

Some in the community had questioned why the board wasn't considering the Woodrow Wilson site, which is near Lincoln Park and within the Dennis boundary.

'Money pit'

Kent Metzger, director of buildings and grounds, told the board members who were present Monday that Woodrow Wilson, built in the 1930s, sits on 2.14 acres. In that era, students and many of the teachers walked to school because they lived nearby. With the need for parking lots now, that site would not be big enough, and buying up nearby houses could take months if not longer and in some cases, might not be possible. The best the district could hope for in the wedge where the building sits, bordered by Sunset, Oakland and Cottage Hill streets, is a total of 7.3 acres, which he said would be a tight fit.

However, during the initial phase of looking for west end properties, Taylor said they discovered “a mess” as far as deeds to properties are concerned. Of the 26 properties the district would have to buy to acquire that 7.3 acres, many have contested deeds and liens that would first have to be cleared. And if any of the owners refused to sell, it might not even be possible to acquire the properties at all.

Asbestos used in the construction of the building in the 1930s would have to be removed, and the building would have to be gutted and rebuilt, said board President Dan Oakes.

“It would be a money pit,” he said.