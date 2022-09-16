 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New building, new animals enhance Decatur's Ag Academy

Zach Shields talks about the growth of the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy.

DECATUR – Brysyn Schnetzler thought getting ducklings for the Living Science Farm would be a good idea.

“We've never had ducks before and I thought, 'why not?'” said Brysyn, the president of the Eisenhower High School FFA.

Agriculture 4 091322.JPG

Emma Synder, a junior at Eisenhower High School, holds a duck at the Living Science Farm. Ducks are a new addition to the farm, on the grounds of American Dreamer STEM Academy, which already is home to goats, piglets and and a pumpkin patch.

The peeping of the little ducks is constant, but when a human gets close, they all crowd together and the peeping gets much more frantic. They're only three  weeks old and not yet used to their human caretakers, but Emma Snyder, a junior at Eisenhower, can pick them up and soothe them.

Taking care of animals is a big part of the FFA and the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy activities. The academy, now in its fifth year, has been more successful than anyone dared hope, said Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation. With 465 students, the program has outgrown its quarters at MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools, and a new building is under construction on South U.S. 51, with a $9 million budget and plans to offer the use of the facility to other area districts' FFA activities, too. The funding for the building came from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The building should be complete by April.

The first group of Ag Academy students has graduated and is forming an alumni chapter, whose members will act as mentors to their younger counterparts. And Archer Daniels Midland Co. is now the sole partner with the district in the FFA program, with plans to offer guest speakers and mentors from among its employees.

“We're working on our partnership plans with ADM to really embed with our teachers in the coming year, so they'll be in the classroom working as mentors and guides and teaching and helping with curriculum development,” Shields said. “It'll be much more in-depth than it has been in the past.”

Agriculture 2 091322.JPG

Zach Shields stands inside the area of the FFA Agricultural Education Center under construction on Decatur's south side. The building, which is scheduled to be complete in April, also will house a welding and machine technology area, a horticulture area, classrooms, food science labs, display areas for projects and a welcome center.

The new building, which will be called the FFA Agricultural Education Center, includes a large arena for FFA demonstrations and group meetings, a welding and machine technology area, a horticulture area, classrooms, food science labs, display areas for projects, a welcome center and showers, for students who get messy and want to clean up before they head back to school. Freshman and sophomore ag students will spend their days at their respective high schools, but the plan is to create a block schedule for juniors and seniors to allow them to spend extended time at the center during the school day.

Having the new building, devoted space just for the ag program, is important as the program grows, Shields said.

“It can be a home, not just for our FFA chapter, but for chapters in the area,” he said. “They can come together and really enjoy some camaraderie, and do clinics and shows in a top class facility. For the Decatur community, it's huge, because they see how important a program like this can be for an urban environment, for kids who are going out and working with livestock and learning about natural resource management and wildlife.”

Agriculture 6 091322.JPG

A view from above of the FFA Agricultural Education Center under construction on Decatur's south side.  

One reason the program has been successful is that students are finding ways to apply their talents, whatever they may be, to agriculture. Eisenhower freshman Andrew Garner is interested in graphic arts.

“They put me in the ag academy and I'm really glad they did,” said Andrew. His idea is to use his talent with graphic arts to create things like public service spots to encourage children to drink milk, for example.

 Zach Shields talks about ADM’s support of the Agriculture program in Decatur

Another student has written a children's book about agriculture. And Brysyn's elder sister, Jazmyn, is a freshman at Millikin University studying to be an elementary teacher. While it's not really an ag career, she said, FFA gave her the courage and public speaking skills that will serve her well in her chosen profession.

Owen Raleigh, the MacArthur High School FFA secretary, has worked on a gardening robot, which can be programmed to take care of a raised garden bed.

“It can perform all sorts of tasks that have to do with gardening,” Owen said. “It'll plant seeds, water seeds, kill weeds, do soil sampling, it can trim plants. It even has a camera that will take pictures of the plants as they grow. The whole point is it's a garden that can be controlled by one computer anywhere in the world. And it's open-sourced, so it isn't just a fixed product. You can do anything you want with it. It's easily programmable, easily modifiable. You take that as a jumping-off point. It's a tool for learning and for growing knowledge.”

At the Living Science Farm, on the grounds of American Dreamer STEM Academy, students have made a compost area using waste from the barn and gardens. They can sell the compost to support their projects. They cut and baled their own hay. They have a pumpkin patch full of pink pumpkins to honor a fellow student's mother's battle with breast cancer, and a sunflower patch. They plan to sell the ducklings' eggs, when the babies are big enough to lay eggs, and they have goats and piglets as part of their animal husbandry projects.

The five acres surrounding the new ag building on U.S. 51 will be planted in sweet corn, another source of revenue. The hope, Shields said, is that the students' work will make the program fully self-supporting.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982.

