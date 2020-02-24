New business partners provide Decatur students with internship experiences

DECATUR — Cutting sheets of acid-free paper to store a photo collection may not be the most exciting work imaginable, but Rhiannon Hartman was prepared for that.
“The coolest part about this program is, you get a little taste of it,” Rhiannon said. “Even if you realize, 'Wow, I thought I liked this field but I really don't,' it's better than spending six years in college to find that out.”
The senior loves history and plans to be a high school history teacher and is interning at the Macon County Historical Museum through Decatur Public Schools' InspirED Futures program, now in its sixth year.
Over 200 students have completed the program, which partners with local businesses and agencies to provide work experiences prior to graduation. Students have to apply and meet certain criteria to be accepted: a 2.5 or higher grade point average; a letter of recommendation; complete the Career Cruising interest inventory; and participate in a mock interview with the potential business host.
This semester, 39 students are working at 35 different locations through the program.
Photographer Bob Strongman's family donated his entire collection to the Macon County Historical Museum, said Nathan Pierce, director, and having Rhiannon, a senior at Eisenhower, on hand to help out is a boon.
“(We bought) a flat storage case, we found it in Warrensburg at The Perfect Pair,” said Nathan Pierce. “My board president follows our Facebook page and she knew we were looking for one, and this was about half the price of what a new one would cost.”
A lot of the photos are oversized and won't fit in the museum's regular photo files, Pierce said, so the new storage case was exactly what they needed. The acid-free paper will protect the photos for years.
“We put down a line of photos and the acid-free paper over it,” Pierce said. “It's kind of monotonous stuff, but important.”
“We're really excited when students tell us what their career interests are and we try to match them with business partners that best fit their career choice,” said Leslie Risby, innovative programs coordinator. “(Rhiannon) was very specific about what she wanted to do, so I reached out to Nathan and asked if he'd be interested in partnering with us and he said, 'Yeah!' It makes me happy when I see that students are getting some real benefit and career experience.”
Art Farm owner Peggy Baity is another new business partner this year, and for her, she said, exposing someone to the local art scene makes her “super happy.”
Her intern is Aries Harrington, who is an artist and who requested an internship at the Art Farm to get further immersed in the local art scene.
“He's got a good eye,” Baity said. “He not only helps me with the boring stuff like paperwork, but he's got a good creative eye. We've rearranged and merchandised and things like that and that was an added bonus. Sometimes we just hang out and talk to customers.”
Aries uses scratch boards, charcoal and graphite as his favorite media for his own art, and has forged a relaxed and friendly relationship with Baity.
“At first, I didn't really know what this place was, but I was interested to find out,” said Aries, also a senior at Eisenhower. “There's a lot of inspiration here to look at.”
