New business partners provide Decatur students with internship experiences

“(We bought) a flat storage case, we found it in Warrensburg at The Perfect Pair,” said Nathan Pierce. “My board president follows our Facebook page and she knew we were looking for one, and this was about half the price of what a new one would cost.”

A lot of the photos are oversized and won't fit in the museum's regular photo files, Pierce said, so the new storage case was exactly what they needed. The acid-free paper will protect the photos for years.

“We put down a line of photos and the acid-free paper over it,” Pierce said. “It's kind of monotonous stuff, but important.”

“We're really excited when students tell us what their career interests are and we try to match them with business partners that best fit their career choice,” said Leslie Risby, innovative programs coordinator. “(Rhiannon) was very specific about what she wanted to do, so I reached out to Nathan and asked if he'd be interested in partnering with us and he said, 'Yeah!' It makes me happy when I see that students are getting some real benefit and career experience.”