× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Being a high school senior during a pandemic is hard. Being a senior with special needs is harder. Larry McCray's final year at MacArthur High School is not at all what he or his family ever envisioned.

“He's autistic, and he's not a huge social butterfly, but he has his group of core friends … ” said his mother, Olivia McCray, choking up. “And he said, 'Every year I say goodbye to the school and touch my locker,’ and he's not able to do those things.”

The closure of Illinois schools and the shift to remote learning because of coronavirus has created especially challenging times for families with students who have special needs. There are disrupted routines, lost educational opportunities and, in cases of health issues, concerns about risks due to COVID-19.

Teachers are adapting and adjusting. Special needs students may not be able to use tablets and other technology that distance-learning programs typically rely on. Parents typically don’t have the training or background for such guidance.

Special education students are likely the ones hit hardest by the necessity of schooling at home, said Macon-Piatt Special Education District Director Kathy Horath. She said parents must be feeling overwhelmed.

Related stories

“Some of our students need the routines our teachers offer in the schools, and when they are home, they can’t switch into 'school' mode and be ready to learn,” she said. “I would anticipate many of our students will need some additional support when we return to school in the fall.”

Sara Devore teaches Essential Skills at Stephen Decatur Middle School and said her students are not in a position to use iPads to complete their work. It takes a team of teachers, teaching assistants and other aides, including licensed practical nurses in some cases. The students often have other services such as occupational and physical therapy. Parents working with their children at home are usually not trained in these areas.

Her concern from the start is that they use specialized books and materials. Some were taken home, but “it is impossible to provide all of these materials to each family, so we have had to use some creativity.”

That time at first was expected to be about 10 days. But that too has changed.

‘SAVE THE MOST LIVES’

The statewide public and private school closure ordered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in mid-March was initially scheduled to last two weeks as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus.

The governor later issued a stay-at-home order and then extended it and the schools closure through April. Last Friday, it was announced that classes would not be held for the rest of the semester.

Pritzker at a press conference acknowledged the move, which affects about 2 million students, is disruptive to families. Pritzker has also faced questions about challenges related to wireless internet in parts of the state and how parents should handle child care.

"But my priority remains unchanged. How do we save the most lives during this very difficult time?" Pritzker said. “The answer to that question leaves us with only one path forward.”

When Pritzker closed schools last month, the State Board of Education issued a 61-page report to school systems with recommendations for off-site learning. One section deals specifically with special education as well, and districts have to provide services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“Students with disabilities are particularly vulnerable during times of disruption and change. To ensure ongoing growth and progress, districts should focus their planning efforts on how to continue serving these students to the greatest extent practicable by tailoring remote learning that provides educational benefits to students with disabilities,” the report reads.

About 14% of Illinois students receive special education services, from speech or language impairment to autism, state data shows. School districts have highly specialized educators to meet the needs. But without school, that becomes a major adjustment.

For educators, part of the challenge is the very nature of teaching special education students. It’s hands-on, and one-on-one relationships are crucial.

“Our students don't learn in the same way that the general ed kids do, so we need to be able to be there and assess as they work so we can modify as needed,” said Barb Brinkman, a special education teacher at Dennis School in Decatur.

Jodi Clayton, who teaches Essential Skills at MacArthur, said their focus is on activities that will help students be as independent as possible.

“At school we work on reading skills such as comprehension, sequencing, cause and effect, and positional words. We also teach cooking and daily living skills, community activities, and vocational skills,” she said. “Remember, these lessons all come with activities where teaching assistants and I work individually with each student practicing, assessing, and collecting data to monitor their progress."

That kind of interaction is hard to replicate, but not impossible, off site.

Janice Stock is working from home and overseeing the home learning of son Brycen, 13, a Warrensburg-Latham Middle School student.

She said Brycen’s teacher, Candy Ridgeway, has spent hours interacting with him on Zoom, the online video conferencing site, and helped him with assignments. She called Ridgeway a “lifesaver.”

“All I had to do was call and she was there. She was able to take a lot of our stress away so I could also work from home,” she said. “There is amazing work being done from the life skills teachers, essential skills teachers and (social-emotional disorders) teachers at Macon-Piatt Special Education District.”

THE UPSIDE

There are some other silver-linings as well.

Warrensburg-Latham High School Principal Jonathan Downing’s daughter Emmaline is a student at Garfield Montessori School in Decatur, where her mother, Aubrey Jump, is a teacher.

Emmaline is autistic, and social interaction is difficult for her, so being at home is, in one way, easier for her, Downing said. Her teacher uses SeeSaw, a virtual school with daily assignments and teaching, and coordinates with her special education teacher.

“She spent hours creating larger work packets and directions for Emmaline. She also checks on her constantly,” he said.

Debbie Rohde is on a 12-week leave from work and can concentrate on working with her daughter, Ella, a junior at MacArthur High School in the Life Skills program.

Teacher Shannen Ray is focusing on handling money and has added visuals online keep them focused.

Being at home is working pretty well for Ella, Rohde said, because she can help her daughter with tasks around the house.

“Each day she picks at least one thing to do: dishes, laundry, cooking, cleaning house, etc.,” Rohde said. “Ella has always helped out in most of those areas, but this is keeping her skills honed for when she goes out on job sites next school year. Ella has also been keeping up with her hygiene and self-care, so we do not stay in our pajamas all day.”

They take walks in nice weather, as suggested by Ella's physical education teacher, and another of Ella's teachers, Amanda Wrigley, made video tutorials on how to use an iPad so Ella can complete written assignments.

ADJUSTMENT PERIOD FOR STUDENTS AND TEACHERS

Still, Olivia McCray, the mother of Decatur senior Larry, said the whole situation is disappointing, especially for seniors excited about graduation ceremonies.

“There's talk of having something later in the summer, but we're at such an undefined place of 'When will this be over, when will we have normalcy?' that's just a wishful conversation,” she said.

Decatur school officials are coming up graduation plans, said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout.

Just as students are adjusting, so are teachers.

“I miss my students,” said Megan Hull, who teaches at MacArthur High School. “I miss their laughs and their presence. When you go to school to become a teacher, it is to not only teach them academics but to walk into your classroom every day and make connections and relationships with students.”

Hull said that while she understands the stay-at-home order, she there was a chance to say good bye.

“If there is one thing that I know I learned from this experience is that I am truly meant to be in the classroom with my students and I will never take for granted going to school ever again,” she said.

Brinkman said she recently dropped off packets at the homes of students, and “it brought the biggest smile on my face to see them waving out the window.”

“And one even screamed, 'My teacher is here' and tried to run out and give me a hug but mom and I had to stop him,” she said. “Breaks my heart. I miss them so.”

21 photos of Decatur high school activities through the years

Your voices: How Central Illinois residents are handling the coronavirus pandemic

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.