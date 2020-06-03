New Decatur African-American Museum exhibits highlight pain and triumph

DECATUR — The photo is horrifying — and it's meant to be.
Emmett Till, in his casket at his funeral, his face so mangled that he's unrecognizable.
“His mother wanted to have an open casket,” said Rich Hansen, who teaches The African-American Experience classes at Mount Zion High School. The photos of Till's funeral and his grieving mother are part of his classes' annual exhibit made and donated to the African-American Cultural and Genealogy Society and Museum at 235 W. Eldorado St.
Every year, Hansen's students select topics for museum exhibits, and this year he had so many students that each of the three classes created an exhibit. The new exhibit includes President Barack Obama, the artistic and sports contributions of African-Americans in the 1970s, Black Power and the Black Panthers, Malcolm X and activist Stokely Carmichael, and the Till exhibit.
Till, 14, was accused of whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, in her family's store in Mississippi where the Chicago-born Till was visiting family in 1955. Bryant also accused Till of grabbing her and using obscene language, though she later recanted that portion. Her husband, Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, abducted Till from his relatives' home, beat and mutilated him before shooting him in the head and sinking his body in the Tallahatchie River. Three days later, his body was discovered.
Till's mother insisted on an open-casket funeral so people would see the condition of her son, and thousands attended the service. The two men were acquitted in a trial in which Carolyn Bryant's testimony was ruled inadmissible, and due to double jeopardy laws, the men could not be tried again though they later admitted their guilt. The incident is widely credited as a catalyst for the civil rights movement.
Evelyn Hood, director of the museum, said she can't look at the photos in the Till exhibit because they're too upsetting, but knows how valuable such images can be.
“I wish we could be open,” Hood said. “Pictures are worth a thousand words. I'd rather people can talk but when you see what I see and what I've seen down through the years, it gives more of a conversation. This is what we want the public to see, then they can visualize and feel the pain of the things we see and feel.”
The exhibit comes amid a national conversation about race sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, pinned down by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day. The officer was charged in the crime, and on Wednesday, Minnesota prosecutors filed charges against other police at the scene.
Demonstrations were held across the country and in Decatur this week. The NAACP Decatur Branch on Tuesday called for calm as violence erupted in other cities.
Mikkenzi Edwards, who took the class this year and is newly graduated from Mount Zion, said she signed up for the class because she loves history, but learned so much more
“It opened my eyes,” she said.
Dalton Dalluge, who also just graduated, said the class worked most of the year coming up with their idea and the captions. They sent their designs to DynaGraphics to be made into the plaques that will hang on the museum's walls on the second floor. The latest exhibit will complete the displays on the second floor in the Walmart Hall of Fame Gallery.
Normally, the students would hold an unveiling and reception to formally present their exhibit to the museum. Once the museum opens to the public again, Hansen said, he hopes the event can be rescheduled.
“We were going to set it up (during the school year), but we never got the chance because the virus hit,” Dalluge said. “So when (Hansen) was looking for some help, I figured I'd come and help and do what I never got a chance to do.”
Edwards said her mother has an extensive music collection and introduced her to the artists who are featured in the exhibit, such as the Jackson 5 – her favorite – Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and other influential artists who came into their own during the 70s. The exhibit also features sports stars like O.J. Simpson, TV shows including "Sanford & Son" and "The Jeffersons," and that portion of the exhibit is titled “Movin' on Up,” both in homage to The Jeffersons' theme song and to describe the rising prominence of black artists during that era. The Obama portion is titled, “Yes, We Can,” a slogan Obama used, and Till's is “A Death in the Delta.”
The museum exists to tell these stories, Hood said. While it's closed, she hopes to post some video on the museum's Facebook page and website to give a preview of the new exhibit.
“I'm thankful that we can show what has happened,” she said, “but you have to mix contributions in with the struggles that we have come through. We make a step forward, we go back a step, but I'm praying we can all love each other as sisters and brothers, because we are all God's creation. I believe in my heart that one day we will be sisters and brothers. It's going to take God to bring us together because He's that kind of God.”
African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum
