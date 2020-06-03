New Decatur African-American Museum exhibits highlight pain and triumph

“We were going to set it up (during the school year), but we never got the chance because the virus hit,” Dalluge said. “So when (Hansen) was looking for some help, I figured I'd come and help and do what I never got a chance to do.”

Edwards said her mother has an extensive music collection and introduced her to the artists who are featured in the exhibit, such as the Jackson 5 – her favorite – Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and other influential artists who came into their own during the 70s. The exhibit also features sports stars like O.J. Simpson, TV shows including "Sanford & Son" and "The Jeffersons," and that portion of the exhibit is titled “Movin' on Up,” both in homage to The Jeffersons' theme song and to describe the rising prominence of black artists during that era. The Obama portion is titled, “Yes, We Can,” a slogan Obama used, and Till's is “A Death in the Delta.”

The museum exists to tell these stories, Hood said. While it's closed, she hopes to post some video on the museum's Facebook page and website to give a preview of the new exhibit.