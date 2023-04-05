Bill Clevenger, Will Wetzel and Mark Reynolds led the pack of six candidates in the results of ballots counted Tuesday night. Final tallies could change, however, as more than 1,500 mail-in ballots remain outstanding. Those votes can be counted until April 18, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
Low voter turnout in consolidated elections often leads to thin margins of victory. In this race, the third- and fourth-place candidates were separated by 260 votes as of Tuesday night.
The victors will face several significant challenges in the next two years before another school board election. District leaders are moving forward with a new K8 magnet school to be built on the site of the former Oak Grove School, even as they work to control growing issues with violence in schools and a shortage of full-time, certified staff members.
'Hard work begins'
Clevenger, the former longtime executive director of the Decatur Park District, said he was pleased by the confidence shown in him by voters.
“And now the hard work begins,” said Clevenger, who was appointed in August to complete the term of Dan Oakes, who resigned in July. “We have to get reorganized and work on our governance as a board, and I want to get focused on reading and math at those younger levels."
He said he was supportive of efforts by Superintendent Rochelle Clark to address violence in the schools. In February, Clark told families in a recorded phone message that she was concerned about an escalation of fighting in schools, especially among middle and high school students.
She said she would suspend and expel students, if necessary, to put an end to the violence — and followed through weeks later, as the board voted to expel three students.
As of March 1, 12 students had been expelled this school year, according to data provided to the Herald & Review in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. It is the highest number of expulsions in the past five years.
"I think she's taken good steps," Clevenger said, "and as a board we need to help her and be a voice for the community, and help her get focused on issues that speak to the future of the community.”
Clevenger said he would like to see the board focus on strengthening the athletic and arts programs in Decatur schools. Research has shown that students who are involved in sports and the arts often do better academically, and learn time management skills that will be useful in their adult lives, he said.
The district's Ag Academy, Prep Academy and the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute are examples of initiatives that are successful and nationally renowned, he said, and he wants the board to put the same support behind the arts and athletic programs.
Cautious optimism
Wetzel, an information technology professional with Archer Daniels Midland Co. and former candidate for Decatur City Council, described his mood on Tuesday night as “tentatively excited.”
“This is wonderful, but we'll see (in two weeks),” he said.
Reynolds, a retired investment broker who now works as a substitute teacher for area schools, was also cautiously optimistic.
“I've been praying really hard about the process,” he said. “I did what I feel is the best I could as far as the campaign and being invited to speak. I did the best I could and have to let the pieces fall where they may.”
The race is not over yet. Jenkins noted that the outstanding mail-in ballots could still turn the tide.
“It won't be hard to wait,” he said. “It's part of the process, so I'm willing to wait. Most of all, it still comes down to having someone in there that will fight for the children.”
Wolfe could not be reached by phone Tuesday night.
Fronk said she was not discouraged by the results.
“I feel pretty proud of myself,” she said. “I went out there with no money backing me and did the best I could and I feel pretty comfortable.”
With the seating of the three new members, the board will have no members with extensive school board experience. Board members Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Jason Dion and Al Scheider were all elected for the first time two years ago.
Clevenger's years with the Decatur Park District as executive director have given him extensive experience with public funding and government entity management, though not specifically with school issues.
“I can use that knowledge base and experience,” he said. “I think it's a nice fit.”
When Eisenhower and MacArthur students got great experience through internships.
John Reidy
The Decatur School District internship program debuted in 2015, with the idea for students to do real work and explore career areas. This year, 40 businesses offered to host interns. Students who apply for an internship choose where they'd like to work, and of the 40, 25 were chosen by the 46 students in the program.
When Holy Family students shaved their heads in solidarity.
Herald & Review File Photo
When fifth grader Adam Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma and began chemotherapy, he decided to shave his head when his hair began falling out. He wasn't alone: One by one, a number of his friends followed suit.
When the ducks at Brush College School got some special attention.
Herald & Review File Photo
In 2007, two mother ducks were raising their flock of 24, and Principal Joe Smith took care of them. Smith arrived at school as early as 5 a.m. to put out food, clean up droppings and refill the two wading pools he bought for the ducks.
When a Durfee Magnet School teacher thought outside of the box for seating.
Herald & Review File Photo
Durfee Magnet School teacher Morgan Rufty received a grant to buy exercise balls for every child in her classroom to use instead of chairs. The balls delighted the kids, and research suggests that sitting on them could improve retention and concentration.
When Christmas came early for every child at French Academy.
Herald & Review File Photo
In December 2014, Principal Julie Fane organized her Facebook friends, Heartland Community Church and others to buy Christmas presents for all 294 students at the school. The kids didn't even know they'd provided wish lists through an innocent writing assignment: If you had $20, what would you spend it on?
When student volunteers pitched in to clean up neighborhoods.
Herald & Review File Photo
MacArthur, Eisenhower and St. Teresa high schools fanned out into neighborhoods to pick up trash as part of a 2016 cooperative event between Beautify Decatur and the city of Decatur. "I just feel like it's a way to get students involved who don't usually do stuff like this and get them out in the community, and it's a chance to clean up Decatur," said MacArthur High School junior Devin Fields.
When MacArthur students comforted children at Dove's domestic violence shelter.
Unsplash Photo
Students in the Jobs for America's Graduates program at MacArthur High School wanted to provide some comfort to those children at the Dove Inc. domestic violence shelter. They made soft fleece blankets and yarn octopus toys, and bought toy cars and packs of playing cards.
When St. Teresa physics students learned from Decatur police.
Jim Bowling
Students in Kimber Wilderman's physics class learned about accident reconstruction from Decatur police officers and Macon County prosecutors. They took measurements of vehicles and examined the damage, with guidance from the officers, to learn how those measurements help police determine speed and other factors after an accident.
When French Academy students helped their classmate play violin.
Jim Bowling
Takila Carr wanted to play the violin, but she couldn't grip with the thumb on her right hand, and her fingers wouldn't curl around the bow to brace it and control it. So her fourth-grade classmates at French Academy in Decatur decided to make a class project out of finding a way to help Takila play the violin.
When Dennis School students dreamed up ways to help a reptile friend.
Jim Bowling
Dennis School second-grade teacher Jim Dawson challenged students to design wheelchairs for Lt. Dan the turtle, who had to have two legs amputated. The children researched reptiles and their needs, studied human wheelchairs then each group made a prototype for Dan to try out.
These are just a few of the outstanding moments from Decatur public and private schools. For more great education stories, follow reporter Valerie Wells on Twitter at @modgirlreporter.
When Eisenhower and MacArthur students got great experience through internships.
John Reidy
The Decatur School District internship program debuted in 2015, with the idea for students to do real work and explore career areas. This year, 40 businesses offered to host interns. Students who apply for an internship choose where they'd like to work, and of the 40, 25 were chosen by the 46 students in the program.
When Holy Family students shaved their heads in solidarity.
Herald & Review File Photo
When fifth grader Adam Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma and began chemotherapy, he decided to shave his head when his hair began falling out. He wasn't alone: One by one, a number of his friends followed suit.
When the ducks at Brush College School got some special attention.
Herald & Review File Photo
In 2007, two mother ducks were raising their flock of 24, and Principal Joe Smith took care of them. Smith arrived at school as early as 5 a.m. to put out food, clean up droppings and refill the two wading pools he bought for the ducks.
When a Durfee Magnet School teacher thought outside of the box for seating.
Herald & Review File Photo
Durfee Magnet School teacher Morgan Rufty received a grant to buy exercise balls for every child in her classroom to use instead of chairs. The balls delighted the kids, and research suggests that sitting on them could improve retention and concentration.
When Christmas came early for every child at French Academy.
Herald & Review File Photo
In December 2014, Principal Julie Fane organized her Facebook friends, Heartland Community Church and others to buy Christmas presents for all 294 students at the school. The kids didn't even know they'd provided wish lists through an innocent writing assignment: If you had $20, what would you spend it on?
When student volunteers pitched in to clean up neighborhoods.
Herald & Review File Photo
MacArthur, Eisenhower and St. Teresa high schools fanned out into neighborhoods to pick up trash as part of a 2016 cooperative event between Beautify Decatur and the city of Decatur. "I just feel like it's a way to get students involved who don't usually do stuff like this and get them out in the community, and it's a chance to clean up Decatur," said MacArthur High School junior Devin Fields.
When MacArthur students comforted children at Dove's domestic violence shelter.
Unsplash Photo
Students in the Jobs for America's Graduates program at MacArthur High School wanted to provide some comfort to those children at the Dove Inc. domestic violence shelter. They made soft fleece blankets and yarn octopus toys, and bought toy cars and packs of playing cards.
When St. Teresa physics students learned from Decatur police.
Jim Bowling
Students in Kimber Wilderman's physics class learned about accident reconstruction from Decatur police officers and Macon County prosecutors. They took measurements of vehicles and examined the damage, with guidance from the officers, to learn how those measurements help police determine speed and other factors after an accident.
When French Academy students helped their classmate play violin.
Jim Bowling
Takila Carr wanted to play the violin, but she couldn't grip with the thumb on her right hand, and her fingers wouldn't curl around the bow to brace it and control it. So her fourth-grade classmates at French Academy in Decatur decided to make a class project out of finding a way to help Takila play the violin.
When Dennis School students dreamed up ways to help a reptile friend.
Jim Bowling
Dennis School second-grade teacher Jim Dawson challenged students to design wheelchairs for Lt. Dan the turtle, who had to have two legs amputated. The children researched reptiles and their needs, studied human wheelchairs then each group made a prototype for Dan to try out.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Will Wetzel reacts with his daughter Ava Wetzel, 7, as the municipal election results start to come in for the open seats on the Decatur Public Schools board at a watch party at Doherty's Pub & Pins in Decatur on Tuesday. Wetzel received 19.31% of the vote with 1,500 mail-in ballots yet to be counted.
Nate Weathers and Will Wetzel watch municipal election results start to come in for the open seats on the Decatur Public Schools board at a watch party at Doherty's Pub & Pins in Decatur on Tuesday. Wetzel received 19.31% of the vote with 1,500 mail-in ballots yet to be counted.
Decatur Public Schools board candidate Jacob Jenkins checks municipal election results with Anthony "Corey" Walker at Sky City Grill in Decatur on Tuesday. “Most of all this was about the kids,” said Jenkins. “So whoever becomes the next school board I hope that they will continue to fight for kids.”