DECATUR — The Decatur school board faces a busy time in the next several months as three newly elected members are seated and a new school building project is underway.

Bill Clevenger, Will Wetzel and Mark Reynolds led the pack of six candidates in the results of ballots counted Tuesday night. Final tallies could change, however, as more than 1,500 mail-in ballots remain outstanding. Those votes can be counted until April 18, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Low voter turnout in consolidated elections often leads to thin margins of victory. In this race, the third- and fourth-place candidates were separated by 260 votes as of Tuesday night.

Those preliminary totals were:

Bill Clevenger, 2,929 (23.47%)

Will Wetzel, 2,409 (19.31%)

Mark A. Reynolds, 2,296 (18.4%)

Hannah Wolfe, 2,036 (16.32%)

Jacob Jenkins, 2,029 (16.26%)

Misty Fronk, 779 (6.24%)

The victors will face several significant challenges in the next two years before another school board election. District leaders are moving forward with a new K8 magnet school to be built on the site of the former Oak Grove School, even as they work to control growing issues with violence in schools and a shortage of full-time, certified staff members.

'Hard work begins'

Clevenger, the former longtime executive director of the Decatur Park District, said he was pleased by the confidence shown in him by voters.

“And now the hard work begins,” said Clevenger, who was appointed in August to complete the term of Dan Oakes, who resigned in July. “We have to get reorganized and work on our governance as a board, and I want to get focused on reading and math at those younger levels."

He said he was supportive of efforts by Superintendent Rochelle Clark to address violence in the schools. In February, Clark told families in a recorded phone message that she was concerned about an escalation of fighting in schools, especially among middle and high school students.

She said she would suspend and expel students, if necessary, to put an end to the violence — and followed through weeks later, as the board voted to expel three students.

As of March 1, 12 students had been expelled this school year, according to data provided to the Herald & Review in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. It is the highest number of expulsions in the past five years.

"I think she's taken good steps," Clevenger said, "and as a board we need to help her and be a voice for the community, and help her get focused on issues that speak to the future of the community.”

Clevenger said he would like to see the board focus on strengthening the athletic and arts programs in Decatur schools. Research has shown that students who are involved in sports and the arts often do better academically, and learn time management skills that will be useful in their adult lives, he said.

The district's Ag Academy, Prep Academy and the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute are examples of initiatives that are successful and nationally renowned, he said, and he wants the board to put the same support behind the arts and athletic programs.

Cautious optimism

Wetzel, an information technology professional with Archer Daniels Midland Co. and former candidate for Decatur City Council, described his mood on Tuesday night as “tentatively excited.”

“This is wonderful, but we'll see (in two weeks),” he said.

Reynolds, a retired investment broker who now works as a substitute teacher for area schools, was also cautiously optimistic.

“I've been praying really hard about the process,” he said. “I did what I feel is the best I could as far as the campaign and being invited to speak. I did the best I could and have to let the pieces fall where they may.”

The race is not over yet. Jenkins noted that the outstanding mail-in ballots could still turn the tide.

“It won't be hard to wait,” he said. “It's part of the process, so I'm willing to wait. Most of all, it still comes down to having someone in there that will fight for the children.”

Wolfe could not be reached by phone Tuesday night.

Fronk said she was not discouraged by the results.

“I feel pretty proud of myself,” she said. “I went out there with no money backing me and did the best I could and I feel pretty comfortable.”

With the seating of the three new members, the board will have no members with extensive school board experience. Board members Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Jason Dion and Al Scheider were all elected for the first time two years ago.

Clevenger's years with the Decatur Park District as executive director have given him extensive experience with public funding and government entity management, though not specifically with school issues.

“I can use that knowledge base and experience,” he said. “I think it's a nice fit.”