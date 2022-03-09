 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Decatur Superintendent Rochelle Clark to hold online meet-and-greet

Rochelle Clark
DECATUR — Superintendent Rochelle Clark will hold a virtual meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

Clark was approved by the Decatur school board on Feb. 8 and began her new job the following day. She had previously served the district from 2008 through 2016 as director of student services and as an assistant principal at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Phoenix Academy. She returned in August to work as assistant superintendent of support services before being named superintendent.

She has been an educator for more than 30 years, beginning as a teaching assistant and has held an Illinois superintendent's certificate since 2011.

To view the online forum, go to dps61.org which will take you to Clark's page on the website, where there is a link to the forum. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

