New Dennis School off the table for now; American Dreamer may get new building instead

DECATUR — Immediate plans to construct a new Dennis School are now on hold, giving way to the prospect of a new American Dreamer STEM Academy.

“We're out of options for the west end,” board Vice President Andrew Taylor said during a meeting Monday of the Decatur Public Schools' Finance Committee. “There's no magical parcel we can use. But I'm not willing to give up on a new Dennis School. It won't work for this opportunity.”

The "opportunity" in this case being the availability of federal COVID relief funds that could have been used to finance the project.

Instead, Taylor said, the board can look at the usual route when the district needs a new building — a referendum to pay for it. By going that route, the district would also have more time to look for another site in the west end.

The district has the remaining borrowing power to issue $30 million in bonds, said Mike Curry, chief financial officer.

Superintendent Rochelle Clark said the place to begin is a survey of the community to see if there is support for such a plan, and then a committee to make plans if there is support.

With a new Dennis off the table for now, talk turned to the issue of American Dreamer STEM Academy, whose renovations were put on hold in May after the costs of those renovations were revealed to be far higher than anticipated due to the cost of building materials.

Just to provide a middle-school gym and some of the smaller items on the list of needed renovations was going to cost $10.8 million instead of the $2.5 million anticipated, Taylor said, and that did not include classroom additions that are necessary for the school to accommodate the seventh- and eighth-graders that have been added. The building also needs a new roof and repairs to windows, both of which will also require asbestos abatement. Windows are one item that require a long waiting period for delivery, Metzger said, due to supply chain holdups.

Replacing the roof is already in the district budget, as all district buildings are on a rotating schedule for roof replacement. However, if the board decided to build a new American Dreamer within the two years left to use those COVID funds, replacing the roof on the existing building would not be necessary.

“The location is inconvenient,” said board member Regan Lewis, one of five school board members who attended the Finance Committee meeting. “When it was at French (now Dennis School's Mosaic campus at 520 W. Wood St.), families could walk. There's a huge issue of getting families to the site for family nights and parent-teacher conferences.”

One of the attractions of French Academy, as American Dreamer was known at that location, was the generations of families that had gone to school in that building who lived in the area. When the school moved, enrollment fell, Lewis said.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students have no lockers, which means they have to hang their things on hooks in a room used for passing periods, ceiling tiles are falling off in the gym, and the middle school students have only two bathrooms, one for boys and one for girls, each with two stalls. That makes it difficult for over 100 students to use them in a timely fashion, so teachers have to give bathroom passes during class time. The orchestra class meets on the stage in the gym while two physical education classes are underway at the same time.

“We thought we were doing the best thing for those kids (by moving the school to that location, formerly Enterprise School at 2115 N. Taylor Road),” Lewis said.

But that building is also old, and fixing the problems with it would only be “putting a finger in the dam,” she added.

“There are certain inherent problems with the building that we can't fix,” she said.

Board member Al Scheider said all of these things should have been considered prior to moving the school, and that the building should have been upgraded before the move. When Taylor said American Dreamer is also an old building and new construction would cost less in the long run, Scheider disagreed.

“Age is not the definition of a bad building,” he said.

Taylor suggested considering the former Oak Grove site for a new American Dreamer building. Oak Grove is closed and the building has been demolished, while Lewis said the grounds at the current location on North Taylor Road are extensive enough to build a new building there while students continue to use the existing building. That campus is also the site of the Ag Academy's Living Science Farm, but even considering that there is still space for construction of a new American Dreamer.

American Dreamer STEM Academy is a magnet school and draws students from throughout the district, so it can be located anywhere inside the district's boundaries.

In order to use CARES funds for a new American Dreamer, Curry said, the district would have to change the parameters of the application they used to get approval to build a new Dennis School and reapply and hope it will be approved in time. The deadline for that approval would be Sept. 30. The Illinois State Board of Education would make the decision.

“We have two weeks to have a pretty good idea (of our plans),” he said, to allow time to resubmit the application and get approval in order to move forward and still make that deadline.

Clark said she could get a tentative plan ready for the board's approval at its Aug. 23 meeting.